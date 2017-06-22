Xiaomi sampling in-house developed Surge S2 chips, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Earlier in 2017, Xiaomi Technology unveiled its first in-house developed smartphone solution, dubbed Surge S1, which is built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using 28nm process technology. In less than a year, Xiaomi reportedly is about to enter volume production of Surge S2 chips.

A report from Taiwan's TechNews cited China media as saying that Xiaomi has carried out sampling of its in-house developed Surge S2, which will be manufactured using TSMC's 16nm process technology with volume production slated for the third quarter of 2017. The upcoming Surge S2 SoC will be featured in Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone series, likely the Mi 6s or 6c, slated for launch in the fourth quarter.

In March 2017, Xiaomi introduced its in-house developed Surge 1 SoC featured in the company's own Mi 5c smartphone. The announcement came after over two years of development through subsidiary Beijing Pinecone Electronics.