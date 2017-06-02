Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:52 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
28°C
Huawei, Xiaomi perform weaker than expected in notebook market; will continue to push new models
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 June 2017]

Despite worldwide PC demand having declined for five consecutive years, Samsung Electronics, Huawei and Xiaomi have returned to the notebook market because of milder competition compared to the smartphone market.

However, sources from the upstream supply chain pointed out that Xiaomi and Huawei, which were originally expected to achieve good shipments, did not perform as well as expected because demand remains weak for consumer notebooks. For its first year, Xiaomi shipped less than 500,000 units and Huawei 700,000 units.

At the same time, Asustek Computer has also not performed well and has begun a business reorganization, looking to regain its momentum. Asustek is expected to start seeing shipment growth in the second half of 2017.

Sources from the upstream supply chain noted that Xiaomi and Huawei originally hoped to quickly expand into the notebook market with their strong brand recognition, advantages in shipments, and familiarity to the China market, but have not achieved the results they wanted so far.

Huawei's first-generation Matebook 2-in-1s were manufactured by Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and priced at US$699. So far, shipments worldwide are less than 700,000 units, lower than Huawei's original target of at least one million units. Most of the units were shipped to China.

Xiaomi's 12.5-inch and 13.3-inch Xiaomi Airs also performed weaker than expected, shipping less than 500,000 units, far weaker than the original shipment target of two million units. The notebooks are made by Wistron and Inventec.

Despite seeing weaker-than-expected shipments, Huawei and Xiaomi continue to release next-generation products, with Huawei announcing its second-generation 15.6-, 13- and 12-inch Matebooks recently priced from US$900-1,900. The devices will be available in 12 countries worldwide including China, the US, Germany and Japan, but the manufacturers have been switched to Pegatron and Quanta Computer, while order volumes are very small.

Xiaomi's orders for its new notebook products are also far lower than those for its first-generation models.

Since Lenovo is reportedly planning to start a business reorganization, company COO Gianfranco Lanci is rumored to leave the China-based vendor to join Huawei and help Huawei to expand into Europe and North America's notebook markets.

Realtime news

  • Teco Electric & Machinery opens smart motor factory

    IT + CE | 17min ago

  • SMIC eyeing top-3 spot in pure-play foundry segment

    Bits + chips | 20min ago

  • Pegatron unveils new notebooks, in-car electronics, facial recognition technology

    IT + CE | 35min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link