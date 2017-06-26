Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:20 (GMT+8)
Getac Technology holds rosy outlook for 2H17
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 June 2017]

Ruggedized computing device maker Getac Technology expects consolidated revenues for the second half of 2017 to grow over 20% from the first half, according to company chairman James Hwang.

Getac expects shipments of ruggedized computing devices to significantly increase at the end of the third quarter of 2017, but short supply of SSDs and lithium ion battery cells of some specifications may affect shipments, Hwang said.

Orders for fiberglass chassis are stable, and Getac has begun production of carbon fiber chassis for use in high-end notebooks, Hwang noted.

Getac is globally the largest producer of vehicle seat belt fasteners with annual shipments of 140-150 million units. Getac produces fasteners at a factory in Changshu, eastern China, and another in Hanoi, northern Vietnam. In view of growing demand, Getac will set up a factory in Suzhou, eastern China, with production to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018, Hwang said. In addition, Getac plans to set up a second factory in Vietnam.

Getac cooperated with a US-based software developer to provide Veretos, a cloud -based in-car video recording system used in police patrols, in 2015. Police agencies in Charleston City, South Carolina, Edina City, Minnesota, and Memphis, Tennessee, have adopted the system, and other cities in the US are using the system on trial basis.

Getac's shareholders, at its 2017 meeting on June 23, approved the proposed distribution of a cash dividend of NT$3.00 (US$0.099) for 2016, accounting for 81.52% of the corresponding net EPS of NT$3.68.

