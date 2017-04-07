Getac Technology to expand capacities in China, Vietnam

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

Getac Technology will expand automotive component production capacity at factories in eastern China and Hanoi, northern Vietnam, with additional capacities to come into operation in 2018. The revenue proportion for automotive components is expected to rise from 10-15% at present to 20% in three years, according to the company.

Getac's annual capex has been around NT$500-800 million (US$16.55-26.48 million) in the past few years, but the company has raised the amount significantly to NT$800-1,000 million for 2017, as it is optimistic about the automotive component business's potential. With the capacity expansion, the company said it expects its automotive component shipments to double after five years.

Getac is currently the largest seat belt fastener maker worldwide, shipping 140-150 million units a year. Getac's seat belt fastener's supply can be used in 35-40 million cars a year (granted that each car uses four seat belt fasteners), accounting for about 40% of the annual worldwide car shipments of 84-90 million units.

Getac has also started pushing other automotive component businesses such as ECU housing and electronic throttle controller and has already landed a small volume of orders.

Getac's seat belt fastener products have already entered the supply chains of several first-tier car vendors and the company also expects significant growths in its other automotive component businesses in 2017.

In additional news, Taiwan-based plastic injection player Nishoku has also been expanding its capacity for automotive components and the expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2017 and begin entering production in 2018. Currently, automotive-related products only contribute 16.6% of the company's revenues, but the percentage is expected to rise to 30% in 2020.