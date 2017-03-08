Getac expects revenues to grow strongly in 2H17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Ruggedized PC player Getac Technology expects its revenues to decrease sequentially in the second quarter, but the volume will have a good chance to grow strongly in the second half due to increased procurement orders.

As for which businesses will have potential to see revenue growth in 2017, Getac expects its ruggedized industrial PC and car components product lines to enjoy rising performances as demand for car components has been rising, while its ruggedized industrial PC orders are still strong.

Getac expects its first-quarter revenues to achieve sequential growth mainly because of procurement demand from the US government for upgrading their PCs to Windows 10 to strengthen data security.

Currently, Getac has three major businesses: the IT business including ruggedized industrial PCs; the component business including plastic chassis and car components; and aerospace product business. The IT business contributes about 45-47% of Getac's revenues, while the component business also contributes 45-47%. The company's aerospace product business, which is handled by its affiliate National Aerospace Fasteners, contributes 8-9%.

Although Getac is currently the second largest vendor in the ruggedized industrial PC market, the company only has a share between 16-18% and the company's goal is to raise the percentage in orders to increase its revenue growth. The company is looking to boost the market share to 30% in the next three years.

Getac in May 2016 also partnered with channel distributor Ingram Micro to expand in Europe's mobile device market and has also signed 5-year contracts with DHL Supply Chain to push into the Europe market.

Although car components only account for a small portion of Getac's revenues, the business's gross margins and order stability are both better than those from the IT business. Getac is mainly supplying seat belt shafts to icar vendors and is hipping 140 million units a year, accounting for 40% of demand from the worldwide new car market. Because of the partnership with car vendors, Getac has also begun supplying components such as seat belt control box, throttle and airbag.

In 2017, Getac is planning to start expanding its capacity at plants in China and Northern Vietnam that are used to make car components, and the expansion is expected to take 3-5 years with the capacity to increase every year. Getac hopes its car component business' revenue contribution will be able to grow to 20%. So far, Getac has been achieving double-digit percentage on-year revenue growths from the business every year.

As for its chassis business, Getac is seeing shrinking orders as worldwide notebook shipments have been dropping. Getac is mainly improving the business's profitability by adopting automated production lines and improving related manufacturing process. Getac is currently mainly pushing its high-price glass-fiber-reinforced plastic chassis and dual-color injection chassis and worldwide top-5 notebook vendors except Apple are all Getac's clients.