Taipei, Thursday, March 9, 2017 05:48 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
19°C
Getac expects revenues to grow strongly in 2H17
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Ruggedized PC player Getac Technology expects its revenues to decrease sequentially in the second quarter, but the volume will have a good chance to grow strongly in the second half due to increased procurement orders.

As for which businesses will have potential to see revenue growth in 2017, Getac expects its ruggedized industrial PC and car components product lines to enjoy rising performances as demand for car components has been rising, while its ruggedized industrial PC orders are still strong.

Getac expects its first-quarter revenues to achieve sequential growth mainly because of procurement demand from the US government for upgrading their PCs to Windows 10 to strengthen data security.

Currently, Getac has three major businesses: the IT business including ruggedized industrial PCs; the component business including plastic chassis and car components; and aerospace product business. The IT business contributes about 45-47% of Getac's revenues, while the component business also contributes 45-47%. The company's aerospace product business, which is handled by its affiliate National Aerospace Fasteners, contributes 8-9%.

Although Getac is currently the second largest vendor in the ruggedized industrial PC market, the company only has a share between 16-18% and the company's goal is to raise the percentage in orders to increase its revenue growth. The company is looking to boost the market share to 30% in the next three years.

Getac in May 2016 also partnered with channel distributor Ingram Micro to expand in Europe's mobile device market and has also signed 5-year contracts with DHL Supply Chain to push into the Europe market.

Although car components only account for a small portion of Getac's revenues, the business's gross margins and order stability are both better than those from the IT business. Getac is mainly supplying seat belt shafts to icar vendors and is hipping 140 million units a year, accounting for 40% of demand from the worldwide new car market. Because of the partnership with car vendors, Getac has also begun supplying components such as seat belt control box, throttle and airbag.

In 2017, Getac is planning to start expanding its capacity at plants in China and Northern Vietnam that are used to make car components, and the expansion is expected to take 3-5 years with the capacity to increase every year. Getac hopes its car component business' revenue contribution will be able to grow to 20%. So far, Getac has been achieving double-digit percentage on-year revenue growths from the business every year.

As for its chassis business, Getac is seeing shrinking orders as worldwide notebook shipments have been dropping. Getac is mainly improving the business's profitability by adopting automated production lines and improving related manufacturing process. Getac is currently mainly pushing its high-price glass-fiber-reinforced plastic chassis and dual-color injection chassis and worldwide top-5 notebook vendors except Apple are all Getac's clients.

Realtime news

  • Cvilux 2016 revenues up 1.81% on year

    IT + CE | 8h 5min ago

  • eMemory NeoFuse IP implemented for OLED applications

    Bits + chips | 8h 10min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom to deal out cash dividend of NT$4.94 for 2016

    Mobile + telecom - Stockwatch | 8h 12min ago

  • China market: January sales of new energy cars slump on year, says CAAM

    Before Going to Press | 8h 24min ago

  • Auras Technology nets NT$8.36 per share, to deal out dividend of NT$3.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 25min ago

  • Ledlink Optics nets NT$2.73 per share, to deal out dividend of NT$1.70 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 26min ago

  • Neo Solar Power to cut manpower

    Before Going to Press | 8h 27min ago

  • HannStar Display to deal out dividend of NT$0.50 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 28min ago

  • Nvidia announces Jetson TX2 for IoT applications

    Before Going to Press | 8h 29min ago

  • Inventec enjoys growth in February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Adlink sees 2016 net profits slip 29% on year

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Wistron reports over 20% on-year revenue growth for February

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • MediaTek sticking with TSMC for 7nm chips

    Before Going to Press | 8h 31min ago

  • PSI to spin off energy business

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

  • China IC production value rises 20% in 2016, says CSIA

    Before Going to Press | 8h 41min ago

  • IgniteNet, Q-Ware to offer wireless network solutions to financial firms

    Before Going to Press | 8h 41min ago

  • China makers ship 46.86 million handsets in January

    Before Going to Press | 8h 42min ago

  • Lite-On Semi sales to peak 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 8h 43min ago

  • Samsung Xian fab output value exceeds SMIC in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • FCCL maker Flexium reports on-year revenue growth for February

    Before Going to Press | 8h 44min ago

  • TSMC China sees net profits decline significantly in 2016

    Before Going to Press | 8h 45min ago

  • Diode maker Eris February revenues surge 43%

    Before Going to Press | 8h 46min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Abon Touch
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link