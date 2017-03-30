Taipei, Thursday, March 30, 2017 18:06 (GMT+8)
Getac Technology reports strong earnings for 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Ruggedized computing device maker Getac Technology has reported net profits of NT$2.08 billion (US$68.59 million) for 2016, increasing 63.27% from a year earlier.

EPS for 2016 stood at NT$3.68 compared to NT$2.19 of a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter of 2016 alone, net earnings totaled NT$955 million, increasing 161.64% on year. EPS for the quarter reached NT$1.69, the company added.

Meanwhile, the company plans to hand out dividends of NT$3 in cash for 2016.

The company's stock price gained NT$0.55 to close at NT$43.55 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 30 session.

