Getac to fully own WHP via stock swap

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

Ruggedized computing device maker Getac Technology has announced that it will increase its stake in US-based WHP Workflow Solutions from 31.87% currently to 100%, making the latter a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The acquisition will be through a stock swap of one WHP share in exchange for 40.2504 Getac shares. Getac will issue 10.744 million new shares for exchange with the other WHP shareholders. Completion of the stock swap is tentatively scheduled for February 28, 2018.

WHP specializes in development of cloud-based data processing and analysis software mainly for police smart mobile monitoring systems, with the US and Europe being major markets.

Getac in 2015 invested NT$119 million to acquire a 31.87% stake in WHP and began a strategic partnership with WHP to develop Getac Video Solution (renamed from Veretos), a smart mobile monitoring solution through integration of Getac-developed automotive cameras and wearable cameras with WHP-developed software for police use.

Getac Video Solution has been adopted by police in a few US cities. As there are about 18,800 police departments with each having 10-15 patrol cars around the US, Getac Video Solution sees strong potential demand in the US market. Getac expects the solution to take up 3-5% of its ruggedized computing device revenues in 2017.

With the full ownership of WHP, Getac said it hopes to create synergies, maintain patents concerning Getac Video Solution and reinforce Getac's status in the supply chain of smart cloud services.

Getac has reported consolidate revenues of 5.779 billion (US$191 million), net profit of NT$578 million and net EPS of NT$1.02 for the third quarter of 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$16.005 billion, net profit of NT$1.399 billion and net EPS of NT$2.47 for January-September.