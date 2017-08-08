Getac July revenues grow almost 14% on year

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Ruggedized PC vendor Getac has reported July consolidated revenues of NT$1.67 billion (US$56.45 million), down 7.9% on month, but up 13.98% on year, and its combined consolidated revenues from January-July 2017 were NT$11.9 billion, growing 13.36% from the same period a year ago.

Orders from the company's clients in Europe have weakened during the summer, and car components suppliers have also reduced production because of the hot weather, according to company chairman James Hwang. But demand will recover starting from September.

Government procurement projects from North America are also expected to start gaining momentum in September, benefiting Getac's revenues, Hwang added.

Market watchers expect Getac's third-quarter revenues to stay flat or grow slightly from the second quarter and its September revenues may row 20-30% on month.

James Hwang, Getac chairman