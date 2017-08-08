Taipei, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
37°C
Getac July revenues grow almost 14% on year
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Ruggedized PC vendor Getac has reported July consolidated revenues of NT$1.67 billion (US$56.45 million), down 7.9% on month, but up 13.98% on year, and its combined consolidated revenues from January-July 2017 were NT$11.9 billion, growing 13.36% from the same period a year ago.

Orders from the company's clients in Europe have weakened during the summer, and car components suppliers have also reduced production because of the hot weather, according to company chairman James Hwang. But demand will recover starting from September.

Government procurement projects from North America are also expected to start gaining momentum in September, benefiting Getac's revenues, Hwang added.

Market watchers expect Getac's third-quarter revenues to stay flat or grow slightly from the second quarter and its September revenues may row 20-30% on month.

James Hwang, Getac chairman

James Hwang, Getac chairman

Realtime news

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Bits + chips | 5h ago

  • Macronix intros new OctaFlash to power instant-on applications

    Bits + chips | 5h 2min ago

  • Nvidia invests in China self-driving startup

    IT + CE | 5h 4min ago

  • Darfon nets NT$0.82 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 18min ago

  • NSP sees net loss per share of NT$1.83 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 19min ago

  • GET sees net loss per share of NT$1.63 for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 20min ago

  • CPT, HannStar July revenues increase

    Before Going to Press | 5h 21min ago

  • NVM IP provider eMemory optimistic about 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • Foxconn to work with Rockwell Automation for Wisconsin plants

    Before Going to Press | 5h 22min ago

  • Giga Solar July revenues down on year

    Before Going to Press | 6h 6min ago

  • GCS optimistic about GaAs demand for VCSEL, data center applications

    Before Going to Press | 6h 7min ago

  • ASE July revenues slip 4% sequentially

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • Quanta Storage showcases own-brand SSD

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link