Volkswagen adopts Getac diagnostics solutions

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Getac has developed two robust computer solutions for use in Volkswagen's international and group-wide vehicle diagnostics and other production applications.

With the VAS 6150E notebook based on the Getac S410, and the VAS 6160E tablet based on the new Getac A140, the Volkswagen Group's workshops now have efficient diagnostics of vehicles for the VW, Audi, Skoda, Seat brands as well as for the VW utility vehicles, acccording to the Taiwan-based supplier.

The new solutions combine already integrated components, such as the Offboard Diagnostic Information System Service and the Diagnostic Interface, a system that has been tested according to Volkswagen's standards, Getac said.

Getac said Volkswagen has chosen it for the price-performance ratio, the optimised delivery times and the services. To meet Volkswagen's requirements, Getac adapted its devices to the customer's individual needs.

"We are proud to have set another automotive milestone through the intensive cooperation with Volkswagen. Our teams worked hand in hand in order to create an optimal solution for Volkswagen in terms of functionality, reliability and supply chain processes," said Rick Hwang, president of Rugged Business Unit at Getac, as cited in a company press release. "The market share of our rugged equipment is also growing steadily in the automotive industry, a result of the combination of our innovative attitude and continuous development of the latest technologies with the highest reliability and maximum flexibility."

The notebook and tablet are ideal for complex tasks when high performance is essential, according to Getac. In addition, the devices which include Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB have a stable and high-performance operating system. The bespoke software image prevents compatibility problems between the diagnostic system used by Volkswagen and the function updates provided by Microsoft. The devices provide two special workshop-compatible USB interfaces as well as the possibility to quickly restore the system if needed, resetting it to its factory settings. With its compact design and integrated carrying handle, the tablet provides improved mobility for more flexible use and a battery that is interchangeable during operation, ensuring maximum availability around the clock.

On the 14-inch display the user can see even the most complex data easily; it also provides excellent readability when exposed to direct sunlight due to the LumiBond 2.0 touchscreen technology developed by Getac. The devices support various touch modes for rain, glove and stylus operation so that technicians can keep their gloves on during operation.

While the VAS 6150E notebook is rated to IP52, withstanding dust and dripping water, the VAS 6160E tablet is rated at IP65, resistant to high pressure water jets and simulated dust storms, Getac said. The diagnostic devices are resistant to vibration and offer an SSD to reduce shock sensitivity, as well as two workshop compatible USB interfaces for the secure and stable connection of external diagnostic equipment.

"With the use of Getac's robust hardware, we are undertaking a change of supplier and we can therefore offer our customers workshop-capable, high-quality diagnostic equipment in a very good price-performance ratio" said Karl-Friederich Bremeier, manager, Factory Equipment, Group Service Volkswagen.