Getac Technology sees profits up in 1Q17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Ruggedized computing device maker Getac Technology has reported net profits of NT$408 million (US$13.51 million) for the first quarter of 2017, increasing 35.1% from a year earlier.

EPS for the first quarter stood at NT$0.72 compared to NT$0.53 of a year earlier.

Getac launched recently its newly designed rugged tablet, the ZX70, aiming to safeguard its leading market position.

The ZX70 features a 7-inch IPS display with a brightness of 580 nit, bonded with Getac's LumiBond 2.0 touch panel. The tablet is also IP67 and MIL-STD 810G-certified and is designed for comfortable one-handed use in remote and challenging environments, according to company chairman James Huang.

The ZX70 is powered by the Android 6.0, enabling access to existing apps on the Google Play store, Huang added.

The company's stock price rallied NT$2.40 to close at NT$41.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 11 session.

Getac chairman James Huang

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, May 2017