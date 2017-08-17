Getac shipping video solution products to US

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Ruggedized PC vendor Getac has successfully tapped into the police and law enforcement equipment market in the US with its Getac video solution (GVS) products.

In the second half, the company is expected to receive orders for its GVS from a new major client, helping the system to achieve stronger than expected sales in 2017, according to Getac chairman James Hwang, who added that the revenues from the product line are expected to grow in 2018.

Getac is currently the second-largest ruggedized IPC brand worldwide, behind only Panasonic.

Getac has already shipped the system to the police departments of several US cities in South Carolina, Minnesota and Tennessee.

The company originally expected the solution to contribute 3% of its ruggedized IPC revenues by the end of 2017, but now estimates the percentage to reach 3-5% with the increasing orders, Hwang noted.

Getac has three major product lines: ruggedized IPCs, which contributes around 42% of the overall revenues currently; chassis components, 50%; and aerospace components, 8%. In the second half of 2017, the ruggedized IPC business is expected to enjoy the strongest growth from the first half and related shipments will begin to pick up in late August and run strong until November. This will raise the business' revenue contribution to 50% in the second half of 2017.

The product line was also the key growth driver of Getac's gross margin in the first half of 2017, boosting it by 1.45pp on year to reach 28.38%. Although key component quotes have been increasing recently, Getac's aggressive negotiations with its clients have allowed the company to maintain stable profits.

Getac is currently the largest automotive seat belt shaft supplier worldwide with a market share of 40%. The company has also been pushing to manufacture electronic control system and wiper component products and the components have already received certifications from clients.

The company will expand its production lines in China and Vietnam to produce these automotive components and new capacity is expected to become available beginning 2018.

Getac's consolidated revenues were NT$10.23 billion (US$344.75 million) for the first half of 2017, up 13.22% on year. Net profits for the period were NT$820 million, up 24.97% on year, and EPS came to NT$1.45, up from NT$1.16 in the first-half 2016.

Getac's second-quarter consolidated revenues grew 6.39% on year to reach NT$5.03 billion, while net profits for the quarter also increased 16.37% on year to arrive at NT$412 million. The company's EPS for the second quarter were NT$0.73, up from NT$0.63 in the first-half 2016.

The company also has set goals for its revenues to grow by a double-digit percentage every year for the next five years. For the second half of 2017, Getac expects revenues to rise 7-15% sequentially.

James Hwang, Getac chairman

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017