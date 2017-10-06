Taipei, Saturday, October 7, 2017 07:53 (GMT+8)
Getac sees revenues up slightly in September
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 6 October 2017]

Ruggedized PC vendor Getac has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.06 billion (US$67.32 million) for September, growing slightly from August's NT$2.05 billion, but down 1.95% on year. The company's ruggedized PC shipments have been rising since August and the growth momentum is expected to last into November.

Because of ruggedized PCs' high margins, Getac's profitability in the third quarter is expected to soar.

For the first nine months of 2017, Getac's consolidated revenues were NT$16 billion, up 11.31% on year.

The company's car-use component business has also resumed operation recently after being suspended for a while due to the hot weather.

Getac has recently launched its new ruggedized tablet, the F110, featuring face recognition and supporting Windows Hello for security.

For the chassis business, Getac is mainly promoting its plastic and glass-fiber-reinforced plastic products. The company is currently seeing stable shipments for its plastic chassis and expects growth for glass-fiber-reinforced-plastic chassis shipments in the second half of 2017.

