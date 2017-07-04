Solartech, Danen report on-month growths in June sales

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Solar cell maker Solartech Energy and poly-Si solar wafer maker Danen Technology have reported June consolidated revenues of NT$672 million (US$22.2 million) and NT$70 million respectively, with the former increasing 12.19% on month but decreasing 34.08% on year and the latter growing 32.20% but slipping 55.44% respectively.

The on-month growth was due to rebounding demand mainly from the China and US markets. Danen has obtained orders with shipments scheduled through September, the company said.

Solartech posted consolidate revenues of NT$1.802 billion for second-quarter 2017, rising 39.06% on quarter, and those of 3.098 billion for January-June dropped 48.89% on year.

Danen recorded consolidated revenues of NT$165 million for the second quarter and NT$391 million for January-June, falling 27.23% on quarter and 57.49% on year respectively.

Solartech Energy, Danen Technology: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month SEC Danen Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y May-17 599 (35.9%) 53 (66.2%) Apr-17 532 (50.8%) 42 (72.8%) Mar-17 459 (59%) 65 (57.5%) Feb-17 449 (51.2%) 78 (48%) Jan-17 388 (65.1%) 83 (44.3%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017