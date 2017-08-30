China makers to hike September contract prices for solar mono-Si wafers

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

China-based solar mono-Si wafer makers will raise supply contract prices in September by 2-3% from the current level, according to industry sources.

China-produced polysilicon has been in short supply and prices have been rising. The mono-Si wafer sector has been further hit by the production suspension at a leading China-based wafer maker's plant for about 10 days due to power outage, reducing supply of mono-Si wafers to the market, the sources said.

Due to reduced output, China-based makers are expected to decrease contract supply of solar mono-Si wafers for Taiwan-based solar cell maker in September by over 20%, the sources noted.

Consequently, China- and Taiwan-based solar cell makers have begun to compete for mono-Si wafers available in the spot market, causing spot market prices to rise, the sources indicated.