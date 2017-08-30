Taipei, Thursday, August 31, 2017 01:01 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
China makers to hike September contract prices for solar mono-Si wafers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

China-based solar mono-Si wafer makers will raise supply contract prices in September by 2-3% from the current level, according to industry sources.

China-produced polysilicon has been in short supply and prices have been rising. The mono-Si wafer sector has been further hit by the production suspension at a leading China-based wafer maker's plant for about 10 days due to power outage, reducing supply of mono-Si wafers to the market, the sources said.

Due to reduced output, China-based makers are expected to decrease contract supply of solar mono-Si wafers for Taiwan-based solar cell maker in September by over 20%, the sources noted.

Consequently, China- and Taiwan-based solar cell makers have begun to compete for mono-Si wafers available in the spot market, causing spot market prices to rise, the sources indicated.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan electronics makers urged to tap into Google driverless car supply chain

    IT + CE | 5h 46min ago

  • Qualcomm, Himax jointly develop 3D depth sensing solution

    Bits + chips | 5h 57min ago

  • Lite-On Tech unveils R&D center in China

    Before Going to Press | 4h 25min ago

  • Acer sees strong growth for gaming products in 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 52min ago

  • 2016 PV power price drops 80% from 2010, says IRENA

    Before Going to Press | 5h 3min ago

  • Hua Hong rolls out 95nm eNVM process

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • Acer to showcase panoramic cameras at IFA 2017

    Before Going to Press | 5h 23min ago

  • Advantest obtains ramp-up of orders for memory production

    Before Going to Press | 5h 55min ago

  • Foxconn Czech subsidiary to add investment of US$46 million in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 6h 8min ago

  • Probe card demand for memory chips, high-end APs remains strong

    Before Going to Press | 6h 11min ago

  • Qualcomm, Himax jointly develop 3D depth sensing solution

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link