Largan sees increased April revenues

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.69 billion (US$122 million) for April, increasing 1.68% on month and 18.66% on year, and those of NT$14.498 billion for January-April grew 27.44% on year.
Of the April revenues, 10-megapixel lens modules accounted for 60-70%, 8-megapixel for 10-20%, 5-megapixel for 10-20% and other resolutions for 0-10%.
Largan is constructing a factory in central Taiwan, with production to begin at the end of third-quarter 2017.
Largan: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
3,629
|
5.1%
|
20%
|
10,807
|
30.4%
Feb-17
|
3,453
|
(9.2%)
|
69.5%
|
7,224
|
37.2%
Jan-17
|
3,804
|
(30.2%)
|
17.9%
|
3,804
|
17.9%
Dec-16
|
5,446
|
4.6%
|
36.9%
|
48,443
|
(13.4%)
Nov-16
|
5,208
|
2.7%
|
(8.8%)
|
42,997
|
(17.2%)
Oct-16
|
5,073
|
2.4%
|
(12.1%)
|
37,789
|
(18.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017