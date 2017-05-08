Largan sees increased April revenues

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 8 May 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.69 billion (US$122 million) for April, increasing 1.68% on month and 18.66% on year, and those of NT$14.498 billion for January-April grew 27.44% on year.

Of the April revenues, 10-megapixel lens modules accounted for 60-70%, 8-megapixel for 10-20%, 5-megapixel for 10-20% and other resolutions for 0-10%.

Largan is constructing a factory in central Taiwan, with production to begin at the end of third-quarter 2017.

Largan: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 3,629 5.1% 20% 10,807 30.4% Feb-17 3,453 (9.2%) 69.5% 7,224 37.2% Jan-17 3,804 (30.2%) 17.9% 3,804 17.9% Dec-16 5,446 4.6% 36.9% 48,443 (13.4%) Nov-16 5,208 2.7% (8.8%) 42,997 (17.2%) Oct-16 5,073 2.4% (12.1%) 37,789 (18.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017