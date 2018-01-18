Largan Health sleep apnea ECG detectors adopted by China hospitals

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Largan Health Technology, a developer of sleep monitoring systems for health purposes, has disclosed its sleep apnea ECG (electrocardiography) detectors have been adopted by over 100 hospitals in China.

Smartphone lens module maker Largan Precision holds an over 40% stake in Largan Health.

Largan Health develops sleep apnea ECG detectors with technological support from the Center for Dynamical Biomarkers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, the US, which is a major teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

Compared with sleep apnea detecting systems used in hospitals, Largan Health's sleep apnea ECG detectors do not need cables connecting to users' bodies.

Largan Health's detectors have obtained approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and are likely to receive approval obtain from Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration in mid-2018.