Largan Precision 1Q17 gross margin hits record

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision released its financial report for the first quarter of 2017 at an April 13 investors conference, with gross margin of 70.94% marking an historic high.
Largan suffered net loss of NT$1.14 billion (US$37.4 million) for the first quarter, eroding net EPS by NT$8.50.
Of lens modules shipped in the first quarter, 1-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel ones for 10-20%, 5-megapixel ones for 0-10% and models at other resolutions for 0-10%.
|
Largan Precision: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
Amount
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
10.807
|
(31.26%)
|
30.66%
|
Gross margin
|
70.94%
|
up 0.28pp
|
up 11.26pp
|
Net operating profit
|
6.687
|
(30.16%)
|
59.79%
|
Net profit
|
4.884
|
(42.27%)
|
34.82%
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
36.41
|
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017
Largan: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
3,629
|
5.1%
|
20%
|
10,807
|
30.4%
Feb-17
|
3,453
|
(9.2%)
|
69.5%
|
7,224
|
37.2%
Jan-17
|
3,804
|
(30.2%)
|
17.9%
|
3,804
|
17.9%
Dec-16
|
5,446
|
4.6%
|
36.9%
|
48,443
|
(13.4%)
Nov-16
|
5,208
|
2.7%
|
(8.8%)
|
42,997
|
(17.2%)
Oct-16
|
5,073
|
2.4%
|
(12.1%)
|
37,789
|
(18.2%)
Sep-16
|
4,954
|
2.8%
|
(10.2%)
|
32,716
|
(19.1%)
Aug-16
|
4,821
|
5%
|
(9.1%)
|
27,762
|
(20.5%)
Jul-16
|
4,591
|
27.7%
|
(12.6%)
|
22,942
|
(22.6%)
Jun-16
|
3,594
|
6.9%
|
(29.6%)
|
18,351
|
(24.7%)
May-16
|
3,363
|
8.3%
|
(23.9%)
|
14,757
|
(23.4%)
Apr-16
|
3,105
|
2.7%
|
(27.4%)
|
11,394
|
(23.3%)
Mar-16
|
3,024
|
48.4%
|
(23%)
|
8,289
|
(21.6%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017