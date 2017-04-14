Largan Precision 1Q17 gross margin hits record

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision released its financial report for the first quarter of 2017 at an April 13 investors conference, with gross margin of 70.94% marking an historic high.

Largan suffered net loss of NT$1.14 billion (US$37.4 million) for the first quarter, eroding net EPS by NT$8.50.

Of lens modules shipped in the first quarter, 1-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel ones for 10-20%, 5-megapixel ones for 0-10% and models at other resolutions for 0-10%.

Largan Precision: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b) Item Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 10.807 (31.26%) 30.66% Gross margin 70.94% up 0.28pp up 11.26pp Net operating profit 6.687 (30.16%) 59.79% Net profit 4.884 (42.27%) 34.82% Net EPS (NT$) 36.41

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Largan: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 3,629 5.1% 20% 10,807 30.4% Feb-17 3,453 (9.2%) 69.5% 7,224 37.2% Jan-17 3,804 (30.2%) 17.9% 3,804 17.9% Dec-16 5,446 4.6% 36.9% 48,443 (13.4%) Nov-16 5,208 2.7% (8.8%) 42,997 (17.2%) Oct-16 5,073 2.4% (12.1%) 37,789 (18.2%) Sep-16 4,954 2.8% (10.2%) 32,716 (19.1%) Aug-16 4,821 5% (9.1%) 27,762 (20.5%) Jul-16 4,591 27.7% (12.6%) 22,942 (22.6%) Jun-16 3,594 6.9% (29.6%) 18,351 (24.7%) May-16 3,363 8.3% (23.9%) 14,757 (23.4%) Apr-16 3,105 2.7% (27.4%) 11,394 (23.3%) Mar-16 3,024 48.4% (23%) 8,289 (21.6%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017