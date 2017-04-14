Taipei, Saturday, April 15, 2017 01:55 (GMT+8)
Largan Precision 1Q17 gross margin hits record
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision released its financial report for the first quarter of 2017 at an April 13 investors conference, with gross margin of 70.94% marking an historic high.

Largan suffered net loss of NT$1.14 billion (US$37.4 million) for the first quarter, eroding net EPS by NT$8.50.

Of lens modules shipped in the first quarter, 1-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel ones for 10-20%, 5-megapixel ones for 0-10% and models at other resolutions for 0-10%.

Largan Precision: Financial report, 1Q17 (NT$b)

Item

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

10.807

(31.26%)

30.66%

Gross margin

70.94%

up 0.28pp

up 11.26pp

Net operating profit

6.687

(30.16%)

59.79%

Net profit

4.884

(42.27%)

34.82%

Net EPS (NT$)

36.41

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

Largan: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Largan: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Mar-17

3,629

5.1%

20%

10,807

30.4%

Feb-17

3,453

(9.2%)

69.5%

7,224

37.2%

Jan-17

3,804

(30.2%)

17.9%

3,804

17.9%

Dec-16

5,446

4.6%

36.9%

48,443

(13.4%)

Nov-16

5,208

2.7%

(8.8%)

42,997

(17.2%)

Oct-16

5,073

2.4%

(12.1%)

37,789

(18.2%)

Sep-16

4,954

2.8%

(10.2%)

32,716

(19.1%)

Aug-16

4,821

5%

(9.1%)

27,762

(20.5%)

Jul-16

4,591

27.7%

(12.6%)

22,942

(22.6%)

Jun-16

3,594

6.9%

(29.6%)

18,351

(24.7%)

May-16

3,363

8.3%

(23.9%)

14,757

(23.4%)

Apr-16

3,105

2.7%

(27.4%)

11,394

(23.3%)

Mar-16

3,024

48.4%

(23%)

8,289

(21.6%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017

