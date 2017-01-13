Largan Precision earns nearly 17 times paid-in capital in 2016

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision generated net profit of NT$22.722 billion (US$713 million) for 2016, 16.94 times its paid-in capital of NT$1.341 billion and translating into net EPS of NT$169.4, the company announced at a January 12 investors conference.
Gross margin of 70.66% for the fourth quarter of 2016 hit a quarterly record, Largan said. Of lens modules shipped in the fourth quarter, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel 0-10% and models with other resolution levels 0-10%, Largan noted.
Orders for dual-lens modules in the first quarter of 2017 increased, and a large portion of are customized models, Largan indicated. However, Largan said it is not content with current yield rates.
Largan is constructing a factory to expand capacity, with completion scheduled for mid-2017 and production to kick off in the fourth quarter.
|
Largan Precision: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
15.722
|
9.83%
|
1.82%
|
48.352
|
(13.45%)
|
Gross margin
|
70.66%
|
up 2.83pp
|
up 10.76pp
|
67.05%
|
up 9.67pp
|
Net operating profit
|
9.576
|
14.48%
|
20.43%
|
27.915
|
0.94%
|
Net profit
|
8.449
|
21.39%
|
25.74%
|
22.723
|
(5.94%)
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
62.99
|
|
|
169.40
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017