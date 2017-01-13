Largan Precision earns nearly 17 times paid-in capital in 2016

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision generated net profit of NT$22.722 billion (US$713 million) for 2016, 16.94 times its paid-in capital of NT$1.341 billion and translating into net EPS of NT$169.4, the company announced at a January 12 investors conference.

Gross margin of 70.66% for the fourth quarter of 2016 hit a quarterly record, Largan said. Of lens modules shipped in the fourth quarter, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel 0-10% and models with other resolution levels 0-10%, Largan noted.

Orders for dual-lens modules in the first quarter of 2017 increased, and a large portion of are customized models, Largan indicated. However, Largan said it is not content with current yield rates.

Largan is constructing a factory to expand capacity, with completion scheduled for mid-2017 and production to kick off in the fourth quarter.

Largan Precision: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b) Item 4Q16 Q/Q Y/Y 2016 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 15.722 9.83% 1.82% 48.352 (13.45%) Gross margin 70.66% up 2.83pp up 10.76pp 67.05% up 9.67pp Net operating profit 9.576 14.48% 20.43% 27.915 0.94% Net profit 8.449 21.39% 25.74% 22.723 (5.94%) Net EPS (NT$) 62.99 169.40

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017