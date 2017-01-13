Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
Largan Precision earns nearly 17 times paid-in capital in 2016
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision generated net profit of NT$22.722 billion (US$713 million) for 2016, 16.94 times its paid-in capital of NT$1.341 billion and translating into net EPS of NT$169.4, the company announced at a January 12 investors conference.

Gross margin of 70.66% for the fourth quarter of 2016 hit a quarterly record, Largan said. Of lens modules shipped in the fourth quarter, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel 0-10% and models with other resolution levels 0-10%, Largan noted.

Orders for dual-lens modules in the first quarter of 2017 increased, and a large portion of are customized models, Largan indicated. However, Largan said it is not content with current yield rates.

Largan is constructing a factory to expand capacity, with completion scheduled for mid-2017 and production to kick off in the fourth quarter.

Largan Precision: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

15.722

9.83%

1.82%

48.352

(13.45%)

Gross margin

70.66%

up 2.83pp

up 10.76pp

67.05%

up 9.67pp

Net operating profit

9.576

14.48%

20.43%

27.915

0.94%

Net profit

8.449

21.39%

25.74%

22.723

(5.94%)

Net EPS (NT$)

62.99

169.40

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

