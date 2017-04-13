Taipei, Friday, April 14, 2017 00:57 (GMT+8)
TSMC expects 2Q17 revenues to fall 8-9%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 13 April 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company expects to post an 8-9% sequential drop in consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between NT$213 billion and NT$216 billion in the second quarter of 2017, with gross margin and operating margin reaching 50.5-52.5% and 39-41%, respectively.

"Moving into second quarter, we forecast the demand will be weaker than the prior quarter due to supply chain inventory management during the second quarter and mobile product seasonality," said TSMC SVP and CFO Lora Ho in a statement.

"Due to a stronger than expected appreciation of the NT dollar against the US dollar during the first quarter (31.16:1 actual vs. 32:1 expected), relative to our January 12th guidance for 1Q, our first quarter revenue was reduced by approximately NT$6 billion while our gross margin and operating margin was reduced by about 100 basis points," Ho continued.

TSMC announced consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 fell 10.8% sequentially to NT$233.91 billion, which came below its guidance range of NT$236 billion to NT$239 billion. Revenues for the quarter were 14.9% higher than those reported for the same quarter in 2016.

In US dollars, TSMC's revenues for first-quarter 2017 were US$7.51 billion, which decreased 9% from the previous quarter but increased 22.2% on year.

TSMC posted 51.9% in gross margin and 40.8% in operating margin for the first quarter of 2017, with both results meeting the company's guidance given in January. Gross margin for the first quarter was 0.4pp lower than the prior quarter's level but 7pp higher than the year-ago level, while operating margin was down 1.1pp on quarter but up 6.2pp on year.

Shipments of 16/20nm accounted for 31% of TSMC's total wafer revenues in the first quarter of 2017, the company disclosed. Advanced technologies, defined as 28nm and more advanced technologies, accounted for 56% of the foundry's total wafer revenues.

TSMC saw sales generated from the communication segment decrease 18% sequentially in the first quarter, while those from the consumer segment sirged 30% from the prior quarter. Meanwhile, sales generated from the industrial/standard sector decrease 5% sequentially in the first quarter, while the computer segment increased 1%.

Revenues from customers based in North America accounted for 63% of TSMC's total wafer revenues in the first quarter compared with 69% in the prior quarter, while Asia Pacific-based customers as a proportion of revenues reached 13%, up from 11% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Meanwhile, revenues from TSMC's China-based customers accounted for 11% of revenues in the first quarter, up from 8% in the previous quarter.

TSMC posted NT$87.62 billion in net profits for the first quarter of 2017, down 12.5% on quarter but up 35.3% from a year earlier, with EPS coming to NT$3.38.

