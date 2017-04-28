Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:23 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: Study of Japan IT industry for 1Q17
Hana Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 28 April 2017]

While LG Electronics has dominated the global OLED TV market, Japan-based Panasonic, Sony and Toshiba still launched OLED TVs in Japan in the first quarter of 2017, with panels supplied by LG Display. However, to differentiate from LG Electronics’ products, the Japan-based vendors are expected to focus on developing their own technologies for their OLED TVs.

For the Japan market in the first quarter, in addition to the launches of OLED TVs and robots with artificial intelligences (AI) from Japan-based players, communication software developer Line also started offering smart voice assistance services. The players are looking to regain their advantages in technologies in the consumer electronics and home appliances markets, according to Digitimes Research's new report on Japan's IT industry.

Panasonic has developed a home-use robot featuring Wi-Fi support to access its cloud computing database and enhance its language ability. Sharp also has a similar product. Japan-based publication company Kodansha also developed a robot focusing mainly on making conversation with users.

Line also started its smart voice assistance Clova on its software and will cooperate with third-party players to release products and services that use Clova.

