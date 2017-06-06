Apple unveils home music speaker featuring Siri support

Press release, June 6; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Apple has announced the HomePod, a wireless speaker for the home that delivers quality audio and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. Designed to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs, the HomePod provides deep knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music. The HomePod features a large, Apple-designed woofer for deep, clean bass, a custom array of seven beam-forming tweeters that provide pure high frequency acoustics with directional control and powerful technologies built right in to preserve the richness and intent of the original recordings. The HomePod will be available starting in December, initially in Australia, the UK and the US.

The HomePod is designed for voice control with an array of six microphones, so users can interact with it from across the room, even while loud music is playing. Siri can handle advanced searches within the music library, so users can ask questions or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home. The HomePod, Apple Music and Siri deliver a music experience in the home that streams ad-free directly to the HomePod.

As a home assistant, the HomePod is a great way to send messages, get updates on news, sports and weather, or control smart home devices by simply asking Siri to turn on the lights, close the shades or activate a scene. When away from home, the HomePod is a home hub, providing remote access and home automations through the Home app on iPhone or iPad.

The woofer designed by Apple, is paired with the custom A8 chip, enables bass management through real-time software modeling that ensures the speaker delivers deep and clean bass, with low distortion;

Security and privacy are fundamental to the design of Apple hardware, software and services. With the HomePod, only after Hey Siri is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier.

The HomePod will be available for US$349 in white and space gray starting in December initially in Australia, the UK and the US. HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, running iOS 11.

Apple HomePod

Photo: Company