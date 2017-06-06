Taipei, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 05:29 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Apple unveils home music speaker featuring Siri support
Press release, June 6; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Apple has announced the HomePod, a wireless speaker for the home that delivers quality audio and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. Designed to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs, the HomePod provides deep knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music. The HomePod features a large, Apple-designed woofer for deep, clean bass, a custom array of seven beam-forming tweeters that provide pure high frequency acoustics with directional control and powerful technologies built right in to preserve the richness and intent of the original recordings. The HomePod will be available starting in December, initially in Australia, the UK and the US.

The HomePod is designed for voice control with an array of six microphones, so users can interact with it from across the room, even while loud music is playing. Siri can handle advanced searches within the music library, so users can ask questions or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home. The HomePod, Apple Music and Siri deliver a music experience in the home that streams ad-free directly to the HomePod.

As a home assistant, the HomePod is a great way to send messages, get updates on news, sports and weather, or control smart home devices by simply asking Siri to turn on the lights, close the shades or activate a scene. When away from home, the HomePod is a home hub, providing remote access and home automations through the Home app on iPhone or iPad.

The woofer designed by Apple, is paired with the custom A8 chip, enables bass management through real-time software modeling that ensures the speaker delivers deep and clean bass, with low distortion;

Security and privacy are fundamental to the design of Apple hardware, software and services. With the HomePod, only after Hey Siri is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier.

The HomePod will be available for US$349 in white and space gray starting in December initially in Australia, the UK and the US. HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, running iOS 11.

Apple HomePod

Apple HomePod
Photo: Company

Categories: IT + CE PC, CE

Tags: Apple Siri

Realtime news

  • Getac May revenues see growth

    IT + CE | 9h 25min ago

  • Elan May revenues climb to 8-month high

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 10h 10min ago

  • MediaTek posts slight sequential growth in May revenues

    Bits + chips | 10h 22min ago

  • Nanya May revenues down 5% on-month

    Bits + chips - Stockwatch | 11h 8min ago

  • Chicony Power Technology to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.80

    IT + CE | 11h 9min ago

  • China January-April software revenues estimated at CNY1.575 trillion, says MIIT

    IT + CE | 11h 13min ago

  • Advantech sees increased May revenues

    Before Going to Press | 8h 30min ago

  • Apple new macOS High Sierra to support HTC Vive

    Before Going to Press | 8h 40min ago

  • StarVR to cooperate with ZeroLight to showcase car VR solution at London Tech Week 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 56min ago

  • China-based Thunderobot ramping up overseas shipments of gaming notebooks

    Before Going to Press | 8h 57min ago

  • General Interface Solution sees increased May revenues

    Before Going to Press | 9h ago

  • SerComm sets up marketing, R&D base in Russia

    Before Going to Press | 9h ago

  • HTC sees revenues dip to 14-month low in May

    Before Going to Press | 9h 3min ago

  • 405 million personal computing devices to ship globally in 2021, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 10h 21min ago

  • MediaTek considers placing chip orders with Globalfoundries

    Before Going to Press | 10h 22min ago

  • 57.84 million TV panels to ship globally in 2Q17, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | 10h 31min ago

  • UL to set up IoT testing center in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | 10h 33min ago

  • 24.7 million smart wearable devices shipped globally in 1Q17, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | 10h 36min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers received better than expected orders

    Before Going to Press | 11h 21min ago

  • India PV makers call for anti-dumping probe of China-produced solar products

    Before Going to Press | 11h 23min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link