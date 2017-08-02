Taipei, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 22:22 (GMT+8)
Apple reports growth in revenues and profits for fiscal 3Q17
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 2 August 2017]

Apple has disclosed financial results for its fiscal 2017 third quarter ended July 1, 2017, posting quarterly revenues of US$45.4 billion and quarterly earnings per diluted share of US$1.67. These results were improvements compared with revenues of US$42.4 billion and earnings per diluted share of US$1.42 in the year-ago quarter.

International sales accounted for 61% of the quarter's revenue, according to the vndor.

"With revenue up 7% year-over-year, we're happy to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth and an all-time quarterly record for Services revenue," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, as cited in a company press release. "We hosted an incredibly successful Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and we're very excited about the advances in iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS coming this fall."

"We reported unit and revenue growth in all our product categories in the June quarter, driving 17% growth in earnings per share," said Apple CFO Luca Maestri. "We also returned US$11.7 billion to investors during the quarter, bringing cumulative capital returns under our program to almost US$223 billion."

Apple has provided for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter: Revenues will be between US$49 billion and US$52 billion; gross margin between 37.5% and 38%; and operating expenses between US$6.7 billion and US$6.8 billion.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of US$0.63 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2017.

