Compal reportedly working with Microsoft on smart voice recognition product

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

Compal Electronics president Ray Chen has noted that the company has recently landed orders for a smart voice recognition device from a US-based client and he believes that voice recognition technology is an extension of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and pairing these technologies with wearable products is expected to help stimulate demand from consumers. Some market watchers believe the client is likely to be Microsoft, but Compal declined to reveal the client.

Chen pointed out the device is integrated with a display and a camera for users to interact with.

Microsoft has been aggressive about the development of voice assistance. The software giant has also partnered with Samsung Electronics' subsidiary Harman Kardon to develop a smart stereo system Invoke featuring Microsoft's Cortana system. During the Build 2017 conference, Microsoft is also expected to reveal Cortana-integrated products as well as the device made by Compal.

The device is expected to be released via a brand vendor in the third or fourth quarter and will feature voice and face recognition function and the Cortana system.

Chen noted that Compal is looking to reduce the revenue contribution of the PC business to below 70% in 2017 and have more than 30% of its revenues from non-PC product lines such as smart handheld devices and servers.

In the first quarter, the PC business's revenue contribution was 76% and non-PC 24%.