Global 4Q16 mobile DRAM revenues surge 20%, says DRAMeXchange

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Global sales of mobile DRAM grew about 20% sequentially to US$5.51 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, thanks to a seasonal pick-up in demand for smartphones, according to DRAMeXchange.

Despite the withdrawal of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, smartphone shipments worldwide were strong in the fourth quarter of 2016 buoyed by brisk sales for other vendors including Apple, Huawei and LG. Meanwhile, mobile DRAM prices continued to rise during the period on account of tight chip supplies, said DRAMeXchange.

Mobile DRAM market leader Samsung continued to obtain a more than 50% share of the market in the fourth quarter of 2016, DRAMeXchange indicated. Samsung's mobile DRAM revenues increased 14% sequentially to US$3.37 billion in the fourth quarter, which helped it grab a 61.3% share of the global market.

SK Hynix captured the second spot with a 24.2% share of the global mobile DRAM market in the fourth quarter of 2016, followed by Micron Technology with a 12.3% share, DRAMeXchange said. The world's top-3 mobile DRAM suppliers took a combined 97.8% share of the market in the fourth quarter.

In terms of technology, Samsung remains the leader in the mobile DRAM industry. Samsung is developing the specs for LPDDR4x while being engaged in the production technology transition to a newer 18nm process from 20nm, DRAMeXchange noted.

SK Hynix, which managed to stabilize yield rates for its 21nm process in the fourth quarter of 2016, is set to increase the output of 21nm chips starting 2017, DRAMeXchange said. SK Hynix also plans to begin producing mobile DRAM chips using its next-generation 18nm process technology in the second half of 2017.

Micron's Taiwan-based unit has completed its transition to 20nm process technology, DRAMeXchange identified. In addition, Micron Memory Taiwan has begun volume production of chips built using a newer 18nm process at its Taichung, central Taiwan fab.