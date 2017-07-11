Taipei, Wednesday, July 12, 2017 13:02 (GMT+8)
Micron resumes DRAM production at Taiwan plant
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Micron has reiterated that DRAM chip production at its Taoyuan, Taiwan site, where there was a minor facility related event on July 1, has already resumed.

"We expect no material impact to the business or on our ability to fulfill customer commitments," Micron said in a statement. "The incident had no effect on the local environment and there were no safety issues for our team members. Micron will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to our customers and suppliers as needed."

The clarification came after Taiwan's local media outlets raised concerns over potential production losses. Some media outlets also indicated it may take about three months for Micron to restore the plant to full operations.

The malfunctioning of nitrogen gas dispensing systems at Micron's Taoyuan facility led to contamination of equipment and wafers. About 60,000 wafer starts were affected with 10,000-20,000 units being already scrapped, according to a recent report from Taiwan's TechNews. The remaining 40,000 units are still being investigated with some being sold as sub-quality products and some being scrapped.

DRAMeXchange predicted a loss of around 60,000 wafer starts due to the event, and a 5.5% cut in the worldwide DRAM output for July.

