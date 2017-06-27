Taipei, Tuesday, June 27, 2017 20:21 (GMT+8)
DRAM ASPs to rise 5% sequentially in 3Q17, says DRAMeXchange
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

The ASP of DRAM chips is forecast to rise 5% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, as supply remains tight, according to DRAMeXchange.

DRAM suppliers have started negotiating with their clients over third-quarter contracts in the second half of June, DRAMeXchange indicated. As tight supply persists, DRAM prices are set to continue their growth.

As a result of the continued DRAM price growth, suppliers are expected to enjoy further profit growth in the third quarter, DRAMeXchange said.

“Although the end demand, particularly from the smartphone market, has not been strong this year, the general pace of manufacturing technology migration has been slow and is contributing to the tightening of supply,” said Avril Wu, research director of DRAMeXchange. “This situation is anticipated to last to 2018 since suppliers will not take on significant additional production capacity in the short term. Meanwhile, ASPs of various DRAM products will remain high.”

In the past, DRAM products were fewer in type and had similar specifications because they were mainly for PCs and smartphones. DRAM prices could make large swings caused by fluctuations in end market demand and macroeconomic changes. This scenario has changed now, as DRAM chips are used in more applications. New applications such as graphics processing, cloud computing, automotive electronics and hardware acceleration for machine learning have helped stabilize DRAM prices, DRAMeXchange said.

DRAMeXchange identified that smartphone and PC shipments for the third quarter will not perform particularly strongly. However, demand for data centers and consumer electronics products prior to the year-end holiday season will propel the DRAM market and drive up prices, the firm said.

In addition, contract prices for server DRAM modules have spiked, DRAMeXchange said. The firm expects ASPs for server DRAM modules to rise 3-5% on average in the third quarter.

