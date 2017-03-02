High component prices to squeeze margins at smartphone makers, says TrendForce

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 2 March 2017]

Prices for key components used in smartphones including memory chips and AMOLED panels have been rising the second half of 2016, according to market research firm TrendForce. With the prices set to continue their rally through 2017, smartphone makers' margins are under downward pressure.

As high prices of AMOLED panels and memory components will constrain smartphone makers' ability to attain greater profits, the makers have moved to build up their component inventories in advance, TrendForce noted.

Mobile DRAM ASPs for 2017 are likely to surge more than 10% annually, while NAND flash prices are set to grow through the second half of 2017, TrendForce indicated. The increase in memory content per box for smartphones has pushed up the prices.

Prices for eMMC and UFS devices are expected to rise another 5-10% on average in the second quarter, TrendForce added. The prices will continue to grow in the second half of 2017 due to tight supply of NAND flash chips.

In addition, the supply of AMOLED panels is already being tight which will keep the component prices at high levels in the second half of 2017, TrendForce identified.

The soaring prices of key components are starting to impact smartphone makers' ability to control the costs of their products and maintain healthy profit margins, TrendForce said. Even if selling "affordable premium" products will lead to market share gains, profits will be eroded by high component prices, it added.