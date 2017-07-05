About half of wafers produced at Micron Taiwan fab scrapped, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

A Taiwan-based DRAM foundry owned by Micron Technology, which was formerly Inotera Memories, recently scrapped half of the wafers produced at its 12-inch fab due to problems associated with the use of nitrogen, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

In addition to the loss of wafer production, the problems with nitrogen gas have caused production lines at the fab to stop temporarily, said the report, without citing its source.

About 60,000 12-inch wafers have been scrapped at the fab, which are capable of producing over 120,000 units per month, the report indicated.

The fab in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan is looking to transition to a newer 1Xnm node from 20nm for the production of DRAM chips, Micron said previously.

The ASP of DRAM chips is forecast to rise 5% sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, as supply remains tight, DRAMeXchange said in June.