TCL to set up joint-venture 11G TFT-LCD/AMOLED factory

Yolanda Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 September 2016]

China-based TCL Group will set up an 11th-generation (11G) TFT-LCD and AMOLED factory in Shenzhen City, southern China, on a joint-venture basis with China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT), a TFT-LCD panel maker belonging to the group, and Shenzhen City Government, with the total investment estimated at CNY46.5 billion (US$6.96 billion), according to China-based Securities Times.

Specifically for the purpose, TCL will establish a joint-venture company with initial paid-in capital of CNY28.0 billion.

The factory will have monthly production capacity of 90,000 337cm x 294cm glass substrates and will produce 43-, 65-, 70- and 75-inch LCD TV panels as well as ultra-large PID (public information display) panels and OLED panels.

The factory will focus production on large-size LCD TV panels because CSOT has not yet set up capacity for producing 65-inch and above TV panels and demand for large-size LCD TVs is growing. CSOT is undertaking an experiment of small- to medium-size OLED technology at a 4.5G TFT-LCD factory in Shenzhen and trial production of such OLED panels at another 4.5G TFT-LCD factory in Wuhan, central China.

