Computex 2017: Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook to Ship with Nvidia GTX 1080 GPUs

Press release, May 30; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

Acer is showcasing its Predator Triton 700 ultra-thin gaming notebook at Computex Taipei 2017 with slim design and features including latest graphics, processors in-house developed thermal technology.

The Predator Triton 700 houses the high-performance Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 overclockable GPU and standard-voltage seventh-generation Intel Core processors in a 18.9mm-thin (0.74 inch) aluminum chassis, thanks to Acer’s AeroBlade 3D metal fans that increase airflow by 35% yet take up less space within the device. Two NVMe PCIe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to 32GB of DDR4 2400MHz memory helps the system run at peak performance.

The Predator Triton 700 utilizes Max-Q, Nvidia's innovative approach for designing thin, fast, and quiet gaming notebooks.

The VR-ready Predator Triton 700 offers bright, vibrant visuals on a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display supporting Nvidia G-SYNC, while Dolby Atoms surround sound and Acer TrueHarmony together deliver immersive audio with crisp, rich acoustics.

The Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook will be available in North America in August starting at US$2,999; and in EMEA in August starting at EUR3,399 (US$3,822).

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region.

Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming notebook

Photo: Company