Taipei, Friday, September 29, 2017 01:53 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Moore's Law has come to its end, says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 27 September 2017]

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has said that with the emergence of GPU computing following the decline of the CPU era, Moore's Law has come to an end, stressing that his company's GPU-centered ecosystem has won support from China's top-five AI (artificial intelligence) players.

Huang made the statement when delivering a keynote speech at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) China 2017, held on September 26 in Beijing, on the topic of "AI: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities." This made him the first head of a major semiconductor company to say publicly what academics have been suggesting for some time: Moore's Law is dead.

Moore's Law, named after Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, reflects his observation that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years.

Huang's remarks came in sharp contrast to an earlier statement that Moore's Law will not fail, as issued by Intel at its Technology and Manufacturing Day held also in Beijing, on September 19, when the company provided updates for its 10nm process.

Huang said now is an era beyond Moore's Law, which has become outdated. He stressed that both GPU computing capability and neural network performance are developing at a faster pace than set in Moore's Law.

He continued that while the number of CPU transistors has grown at an annual pace of 50%, the CPU performance has advanced by only 10%, adding that designers can hardly work out more advanced parallel instruction set architectures for CPU and therefore GPU will soon replace CPU.

GPU most ideal for AI applications

Nvidia has been rivaling with Intel in the AI chip development, with the former stressing GPU as the future choice, and the latter maintaining better performance for CPU.

Huang said that Nvidia's GPU can fill up the deficiency of CPU, as strengthening high intensity computational capacity is the most ideal solutions for AI application scenarios.

He also disclosed that Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, JD.com, and iFLYTEK, now China's top 5 e-commerce and AI players, have adopted the Nvidia Volta GPU architectures to support their cloud services, while Huawei, Inspur and Lenovo have also deployed the firm's HGX-based GPU servers.

At the conference, Nvidia also showcased its latest product TensorRT3, a programmable inference accelerator that can sharply boost the performance and slash the cost of inferencing from the cloud to edge devices, including self-driving cars and robots. With the TensorRT3, there will be no need to maintain data centers as it is suitable for diverse applications and thus helps to save a lot of costs.

Nvidia is now teaming up with Huawei, Inspur and Lenovo to develop Tesla 100 HGX-1 accelerator dedicated to AI application. Huang said that a single HGX server can outperform 150 traditional CPU servers, in handling voice, speech and image recognition and inferencing operations, but the cost of using a HGX-1 server for AI training and inferencing is only one fifth and one tenth, respectively, that of using a traditional CPU server.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: IoT services to be available soon

    Before Going to Press | 4h 31min ago

  • Sanan sells stake in Epistar

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • Toshiba inks JPY2 trillion deal to sell memory chip biz to Bain Capital-led group

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • HTC to launch HTC U11 Plus in 4Q17

    Before Going to Press | 4h 32min ago

  • SMIC, Sanechips announce NB-IoT solution

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

  • Diode maker Eris looks to revenue and profit growth in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

  • Jinko Solar secures PV module orders from Foxconn

    Before Going to Press | 4h 35min ago

  • Hinge maker SZS production capacity to up over 40% in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h 35min ago

  • Asustek captures 45% share of global branded motherboard market

    Before Going to Press | 4h 37min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link