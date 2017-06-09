Creative Technology lands orders for Sound BlasterX 720 from Taiwan vendors

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Singapore-based Creative Technology has won adoption of it Sound BlasterX 720 software from Taiwan-based gaming device vendors including Acer, Clevo and Gigabyte Technology, according to the company.

Creative said the software is available with Clevo's gaming notebooks, Gigabyte's Aorus motherboards and Acer's Predator-series PCs. Since the gaming market is expanding and gaming product vendors are looking to differentiate, Creative expects demand for applications such as its Sound BlasterX 720 to gradually grow, and the company will also focus more on creating new innovations for the market.

Creative is known for its Sound Blaster add-in cards and the company has developed new multimedia products such as wireless speakers, wireless headphones, amplifiers and digital audio converter. Currently the Sound Blaster brand has over 400 million users worldwide.

Creative pushing Sound BlasterX 720 in the gaming market

Photo: Company