Taiwan market: Samsung Pay launched

Max Wang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 May 2017]

Samsung Electronics formally launched Samsung Pay on May 23 in Taiwan after a three-week trial operation of the smartphone-based e-payment services in cooperation with seven local banks.

The seven banks are Citibank Taiwan, Standard Chartered Bank, Cathay United Bank, Taishin International Bank, E.Sun Bank, Union Bank of Taiwan and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank.

With Taiwan being the 16th country that has launched Samsung Pay, Samsung has cooperated with 870 banks for providing the mobile e-payment services around the world. In the US and South Korea, Samsung Pay has accumulated five million users and more than 240 million transactions in half a year.

At present, 10 Samsung smartphone models support Samsung Pay, and the vendor will launch more Samsung Pay-enabled smartphones and smart wearable devices. Samsung Pay supports NFC (near field communication) and MST (magnetic secure transmission) e-payment technologies and 99% of Taiwan's chain retail stores are equipped with either MST+NFC payment readers or NFC payment readers.

As the leader in Taiwan's smartphone market, Samsung aims to become the largest among mobile e-payment service providers in terms of the numbers of registered users and bundled credit cards or payment cards.

Samsung expects the number of mobile e-payment service users in the Taiwan market to exceed one million in a year.