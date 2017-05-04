Taiwan market: Android Pay service to be available in June, says paper

EDN, May 4; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Android Pay, a mobile payment service developed by Google, will be available in the Taiwan market starting June 1 with support from three local banks, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Android Pay comes two months after Apple introduced Apple Pay to Taiwan in late March with support from seven banks in the region.

Local consumers using credit cards issued by CTBC Bank, First Bank and Bank SinoPac will be allowed to utilize the Android Pay service initially, said the paper. A total of six million credit cards issued by CTBC Bank alone are being used in the local market currently.

The use of the Android Pay service is expected to gain momentum as Android-based smartphones account for over 80% of smartphones currently being used in the local market, said the paper.