Japan IT Week to focus on IoT and embedded applications

Monica Chen, Tokyo; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 11 May 2017]

Japan IT Week will be hosted from May 10-12 in Tokyo, Japan, and 1,600 IT players worldwide including Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Hewlett-Packard (HP), Oracle, Bosch, Advantech, and Gigabyte Technology, are showcasing their latest innovations at the show. The show is expected to attract 91,000 visitors, a growth of 10% from 2016 and will focus on industries such as Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded.

In addition to traditional PC motherboards, Gigabyte has also been developing embedded and Mini-ITX form factor motherboards and Brix mini PCs for applications such as digital signage, point of sale (POS) systems, education and entertainment devices. For the show, Gigabyte is showcasing two Brix IoT series fanless mini PCs using Celeron N3450 and Pentium N4200 processors, and supporting 802.11ac. Gigabyte also has a Brix mini PC for the gaming market, featuring Intel's Core i7-6700HQ processor and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 950 GPU.

Asustek's industrial PC (IPC) subsidiary Aaeon is also showcasing several IoT solutions.

Japan IT Week opens May 10-12

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, May 2017