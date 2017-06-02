Taiwan semiconductor production value to grow 3.5% in 2017

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 2 June 2017]

The production value of Taiwan's semiconductor industry is expected to amount to NT$2.4 trillion (US$79.74 billion) in 2017, up 3.5% from a year earlier, compared to 7.1% growth projected for the global semiconductor industry, according to the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (MIC).

IC-design houses as a whole will see their production value slip 2% on year to NT$567 billion in 2017 as growth in PC and consumer ICs, driven by the increasing popularity of SSD devices and 4K TVs, will be offset by setbacks in communication solutions, MIC said.

The production value of foundry houses grew 22.1% on year to NT$283.7 billion in the first quarter of 2017, driven by increased demand from the entry-level and mid-range smartphone sector.

While demand for chips from the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segment will continue to push up production of 28nm chips in the second quarter, shipments of chips built using advanced process nodes will also increase in the quarter, resulting in a sequential 6.3% growth in production value as compared to the previous quarter.

Overall, the production value of the wafer foundry sector is likely to grow 6.5% on year to NT$1.23 trillion in 2017, buoyed by significant growth in the advanced process nodes in the second half of the year, MIC stated.

The production value of memory products reached NT$22.3 billion in the first quarter of 2017, up 1.3% on quarter but down 24% on year, MIC noted.