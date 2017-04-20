Taiwan market: NCC to release more 4G band units

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 April 2017]

Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has indicated that it will for the third time release 2100MHz and 1800MHz frequency band units with total bandwidth of 150MHz for 4G mobile communication operation through open-bid competition in October 2017.

The open-bid competition will be in two rounds. At the first round, the 150MHz will be divided into 15 units each with bandwidth of 10MHz and competitors bid for numbers of units, that is, bandwidth they need, without designated spectral location of bandwidth. Then, the winners will decide on spectral location of acquired units through mutual negotiation at the second round. If the winners cannot reach an agreement, NCC will arrange a few sets of spectral location of the winners' acquired units for winners to choose via bidding.

In order to avoid dominance of frequency band units by a few mobile telecom carriers, NCC requires that the bandwidth acquired by any competitor not exceed one-third of total bandwidth of released band units. In addition, NCC will ask the winners to gradually set up base stations in remote areas.

NCC released 4G frequency band units with total bandwidth of 270MHz for the first time in October 2013, and of 190MHz for the second time in December 2015.

2100MHz, 1800MHz 4G frequency band units to be released Frequency Bandwidth Note Upload Download 1920-1935MHz 2110-2125MHz 30MHz Currently used by FET for 3G; license to expire at end of 2018 1935-1945MHz 2125-2135MHz 20MHz Currently used by Taiwan Star for 3G; license to expire at end of 2018 1945-1960MHZ 2135-2150MHz 30MHz Currently used by TWM for 3G; license to expire at end of 2018 1960-1975MHz 2150-2165MHz 30MHz Currently used by CHT 3G; license to expire at end of 2018 1975-1980MHz 2165-2170MHz 10MHz Currently unused 1770-1785MHz 1865-1880MHz 30MHz Currently unused

Source: NCC, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017