Intel debuts Coffee Lake CPUs

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Intel announced its Coffee Lake-based processors with the first U series designed for 2-in-1 and ultra-thin notebooks on August 21. Intel will launch models for desktops in fall.

Intel's new CPUs for mobile PCs are Core i7-8650U, Core i7-8550U and Core i5-8250U, all featuring quad-core eight-thread configuration and supporting dual-channel DDR4-2400 or LPDDR3-2133 memory.

Notebooks and 2-in-1 devices using the new CPUs will hit the shelves beginning September and the number of models from vendors is expected to surpass 145, industry sources said, adding that a few of the upcoming CPU models will be manufactured on a 10nm process.

Prior to the releases of the Coffee Lake processors, Intel also released its top-end Core X series and X299 chipsets in June. Intel has prepared nine processors for the series with five of them having begun mass shipments in late-June.

As for the rest, the 12-core Core i9-7920X priced at US$1,199 will become available at the end of August, while the other three Core i9 processors featuring 14-, 16- and 18-core designs will hit the market at the end of September to compete against AMD's Ryzen Threadripper for the top-end sector, the sources added.

Photo: Digitimes file photo