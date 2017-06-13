Intel sees fierce competition in manufacturing process

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

Intel is confident about chips made on its 14nm process, but is lagging behind competitors on the 10nm node. Its 10nm Cannonlake processors will not become available until the second half of 2018, while competitors including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung have both already started production on 10nm. Additionally, TSMC is set to see revenue contributions from its 7nm process in the first quarter of 2018 while Samsung has stable 7nm development and has partnered with IBM on developing 5nm chips.

Seeing TSMC and Samsung aggressively push new manufacturing processes in recent years, some market watchers originally expected Intel to enter the 10nm era in 2017; however, the CPU giant's upcoming Coffee Lake-based processors, scheduled to be released in late-August, will continue to be manufactured on a 14nm node. Intel has noted the process for Coffee Lake processors has improved in design to allow a performance raise of 15% over its existing platform.

Intel's 14nm process has been used for many years and in many of Intel's CPU platforms, from 2014's Broadwell, 2015's Skylake, 2016's Kaby Lake to 2017's Coffee Lake. But market watchers are also concerned about the release of Coffee Lake since PC demand has been weak, and Coffee Lake-based products are likely to face inventory pileups, which will make the transition to Cannonlake difficult to execute until the end of 2018, and will have a knock-on impact on the arrival of 2019's 10nm Ice Lake platform.

As for the entry-level market, Intel's Apollo Lake-based processors will be succeeded by products using the 14nm Gemini Lake platform.

While Intel is struggling to advance into the 10nm era, TSMC and Samsung are also seeing issues with their 10nm technologies. TSMC's orders for its 10nm process are mainly from Apple, MediaTek and HiSilicon. MediaTek has recently decided to stop orders because its Helio X30 chip, manufactured using TSMC's 10nm process, have so far not yet landed any orders from smartphone vendors and it is seeing difficulties clearing inventories.

As for Apple's A11 processor, TSMC has allocated capacity of around 350,000-400,000 wafers for the processor, and with an estimated yield rate of around 70%, the capacity is expected to create about 90-100 million units of inventory.

Samsung's 10nm process has orders from Qualcomm for its Snapdragon 835 processor, but the CPU has seen serious shortages because of the process' weak yield rate. The Korea-based company's 14nm process is also facing a strong challenge from TSMC's new 12nm technology, which is enhanced from an existing 16nm FinFET process. However, Samsung recently partnered with IBM to develop a 5nm chip, showing its ambitions in pushing advanced manufacturing processes.