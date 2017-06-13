Taipei, Thursday, June 15, 2017 00:29 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
26°C
Intel sees fierce competition in manufacturing process
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

Intel is confident about chips made on its 14nm process, but is lagging behind competitors on the 10nm node. Its 10nm Cannonlake processors will not become available until the second half of 2018, while competitors including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung have both already started production on 10nm. Additionally, TSMC is set to see revenue contributions from its 7nm process in the first quarter of 2018 while Samsung has stable 7nm development and has partnered with IBM on developing 5nm chips.

Seeing TSMC and Samsung aggressively push new manufacturing processes in recent years, some market watchers originally expected Intel to enter the 10nm era in 2017; however, the CPU giant's upcoming Coffee Lake-based processors, scheduled to be released in late-August, will continue to be manufactured on a 14nm node. Intel has noted the process for Coffee Lake processors has improved in design to allow a performance raise of 15% over its existing platform.

Intel's 14nm process has been used for many years and in many of Intel's CPU platforms, from 2014's Broadwell, 2015's Skylake, 2016's Kaby Lake to 2017's Coffee Lake. But market watchers are also concerned about the release of Coffee Lake since PC demand has been weak, and Coffee Lake-based products are likely to face inventory pileups, which will make the transition to Cannonlake difficult to execute until the end of 2018, and will have a knock-on impact on the arrival of 2019's 10nm Ice Lake platform.

As for the entry-level market, Intel's Apollo Lake-based processors will be succeeded by products using the 14nm Gemini Lake platform.

While Intel is struggling to advance into the 10nm era, TSMC and Samsung are also seeing issues with their 10nm technologies. TSMC's orders for its 10nm process are mainly from Apple, MediaTek and HiSilicon. MediaTek has recently decided to stop orders because its Helio X30 chip, manufactured using TSMC's 10nm process, have so far not yet landed any orders from smartphone vendors and it is seeing difficulties clearing inventories.

As for Apple's A11 processor, TSMC has allocated capacity of around 350,000-400,000 wafers for the processor, and with an estimated yield rate of around 70%, the capacity is expected to create about 90-100 million units of inventory.

Samsung's 10nm process has orders from Qualcomm for its Snapdragon 835 processor, but the CPU has seen serious shortages because of the process' weak yield rate. The Korea-based company's 14nm process is also facing a strong challenge from TSMC's new 12nm technology, which is enhanced from an existing 16nm FinFET process. However, Samsung recently partnered with IBM to develop a 5nm chip, showing its ambitions in pushing advanced manufacturing processes.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Asustek launches ZenFone AR smartphone

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 3h 14min ago

  • Globalfoundries launches 7LP FinFET process

    Bits + chips | 3h 33min ago

  • UMC names co-presidents

    Bits + chips | 3h 51min ago

  • Taiwan aims to increase wind power-generating capacity by 652MW during 2017-2020

    Green energy | 3h 54min ago

  • Taiwan market: Taiwan Star Cellular outperforms APT to become 4th-largest telecom operator

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 59min ago

  • Winbond to expand 12-inch fab capacity

    Bits + chips | 4h 2min ago

  • Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 37min ago

  • China market: Government ready to assign frequency bands for 5G networks

    Before Going to Press | 3h 44min ago

  • Giantplus sees order visibility extend to year-end 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Spreadtrum developing 5G chips

    Before Going to Press | 3h 59min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers unlikely to adopt Black silicon wafers

    Before Going to Press | 4h 10min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Qualcomm APs adopted in popular smartphone devices

    Before Going to Press | 4h 13min ago

  • China market: CSOT begins construction of new flexible LTPS-AMOLED panel lines

    Before Going to Press | 4h 14min ago

  • China market: HP joins local firm to promote 3D printing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 4h 15min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile to continue to count on 4G services to maintain growth momentum

    Before Going to Press | 4h 17min ago

  • Wistron business growth sees rebound

    Before Going to Press | 4h 18min ago

  • China government issues green power certificates

    Before Going to Press | 4h 28min ago

  • PWM IC backend specialist GEM Services to post single-digit revenue growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 34min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link