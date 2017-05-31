Intel makes it rain for PC enthusiasts

Michael McManus, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 May 2017]

Intel came out of the gate firing at this year's Computes Taipei, announcing a slew of processors for its new X-series of desktop CPUs at the company's keynote during the first day of the show.

Gregory Bryant, corporate vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel introduced the new X-series, which he called performance with scale. The new series launches the new Intel Core i9 processor brand and spans from 4 to 18 cores with price points to match.

On the marketing side, the new family represents the highest performance for extreme performance and extreme mega-tasking, targeting content creators, gamers and overclockers, according to Intel. On the geeky side of things, the new Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor will feature the first consumer desktop CPU with up to 18 cores and 36 threads. The family also includes Intel's first teraflop desktop CPUs, showing how much raw compute can be achieved with the new processors.

While some market watchers are saying that Intel is responding to the recent resurgence of AMD, which launched its Ryzen family of processors earlier this year and who will top off with a Threadripper CPU offering of 16 cores and 32 threads, Intel simply stated that the company has been rewarded for the innovation it has implemented in the enthusiast market over the past year and the company intends to continue investing in the area. Sales of its K-series of unlocked processors are expected to increase 20% annually and according to market research firm John Peddie, the high-end gaming market is expected to grow 12% this year. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich stated during the company's most recent investor conference that demand for high-end, high-performance products, including gaming solutions, continues to grow faster than Intel is able to project.

However, Intel also stressed that it is offering more than just extra cores. Bryant explained that the company's goal is to have its technologies work together to deliver extreme performance across the entire platform. Along with the family of processors, Intel introduced a new Intel x299 chipset, which adds more I/O and overclocking capabilities. Intel also announced updates to its Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0.

On the chipset side, the x299 will support the new Socket R4 (LGA 2066) and be compatible with all new Intel Core X-series processors (4C-18C). The chipset features support for Intel Optane memory and has improved I/O capabilities. The 30 total high-speed I/O lanes supported by the chipset can offer up a variety of flexible configurations, including support for up to 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes, and up to eight SATA 3.0 ports and up to 10 USB 3.0 ports.

For those not familiar with Intel's Optane memory, it is a system acceleration solution that places the memory media between the processor and slower SATA-based storage devices (HDD, SSHD or SATA SSD) in order to boost performance. This allows the system to access the information more quickly and improve overall system responsiveness. In other words, Intel Optane memories combines memory and storage into one virtual drive visible to the OS and with an optimized system interconnect that uses Intel RST software to accelerate performance and responsiveness of the PC, according to Intel

Intel has also updated its Turbo Boost Max Technology. With the Intel Broadwell-E architecture, Turbo Boost was used for software that did not access all of the CPU cores at once. Intel tuned the CPU to adjust to such a situation by having the best performing core at a given time be accessed, allowing additional headroom to turbo boost or deliver the highest frequency available. With the launch of Skylake processors and now with the X-series, Turbo Boost 3.0 has been implemented whereby processing can be accessed across two cores instead of one, further boosting performance.

The new X-Series has been built for enthusiasts, and for what Intel calls a new kind of power user for PCs when it comes to content creation. The PC giant noted that it is not trying to redefine the market for professionals requiring Xeon workstations (though there is some overlap) but there is a growing segment of prosumers, whether in a startup or working from home, that need incredible horsepower to get the job done as quickly as possible. Intel introduced the word mega-tasking for users who access huge files such as video or multi-media and need to manipulate these files across a multiple number of software applications almost simultaneously and rendering them to high-resolution 4K displays.

These mega-taskers can include gamers, who require the highest end features to optimize their gaming experience, but at the same time may be live-streaming their performance on Twitch while also recording the whole thing in HD 4K resolution so it can be edited and uploaded to YouTube at a later time. Intel noted that this type of activity is redefining what it means to be a content creator.

For those enthusiasts that demand the ultimate platform for gaming, VR, content creation and overclocking, Intel believes it has delivered with the X-Series. The new family of processors delivers up to 10% faster multi-thread performance than previous generations, up to 15% faster single-thread performance and a massive 36-thread performance and quad-channel memory for content creation and extreme megatasking. The CPUs also support up to 44 lanes of PCIe 3.0 components connected directly to the CPU, in order to create the ultimate PC with the fastest SSDs, multiple discrete graphics cards and Thunderbolt 3 technolgy support.

But like anything else, the ultimate solution comes with the ultimate price. 18-core X-Series CPUs are set to be priced at US$1999 while 16-core processors will be priced at US$1699. However, Intel is scaling from top down with an offering of the Kaby Lake Core I5-7640X 4-core CPU for US$242. The Core-I9 series begins with the 7900X 10-core processor priced at US$999.

Gigabyte, MSI, Asustek, Asrock, Acer and Dell are exhibiting Intel products at Computex and have all been listed as partners for the Intel X-Series.