IOC and Intel announce worldwide TOP partnership through 2024

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 June 2017]

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Intel have announced a long-term technology partnership at an official signing ceremony in New York with IOC President Thomas Bach and Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich.

Intel will join The Olympic Partner (TOP) worldwide sponsorship program, becoming a Worldwide TOP Partner through 2024.

The Olympic Games offer an unparalleled global platform to showcase what Intel technology can do to transform the future of sports. The first Olympic Games activation will take place at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, in South Korea, in February 2018, where Intel technology will provide real-time virtual reality viewing of the Olympic Winter Games, according to the partnership.

Working with the IOC, Intel’s contributions to the Olympic Movement will include technology developments that will be rolled out as the multiyear partnership evolves.

Some examples are Intel’s technological and content support for Olympic Broadcasting Services’ host broadcaster operations, as well as for the Olympic Channel, the multi-platform destination where fans can discover, engage and share in the power of sport and the excitement of the Olympic Games all year round.

Intel’s 5G platforms will be used at the Olympic Games to demonstrate how 5G will transform communications over the next decade. Starting in 2018, Intel will partner on what is expected to be the first 5G showcase, setting the stage for the global deployment of 5G.

Intel True VR will offer the first live virtual reality broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games, providing fans the opportunity for a more immersive experience from their own homes.

Intel drone light show technology will create never-seen-before images in the sky, while Intel 360 replay technology will allow fans to experience memorable Olympic moments from every angle at the Olympic venues. In the future, TV viewers at home will be able to experience what it is like to be at the Olympic Games with a front-row seat, or choose from many different viewing points in the Olympic venues.

As a Worldwide TOP Partner, Intel will support the National Olympic Committees and their teams around the world, as well as the IOC and the Organizers of the Olympic Games. Intel’s global activation rights will include the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games in 2024 in a city yet to be selected.