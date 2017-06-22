Taipei, Friday, June 23, 2017 08:53 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
IOC and Intel announce worldwide TOP partnership through 2024
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 June 2017]

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Intel have announced a long-term technology partnership at an official signing ceremony in New York with IOC President Thomas Bach and Intel CEO, Brian Krzanich.

Intel will join The Olympic Partner (TOP) worldwide sponsorship program, becoming a Worldwide TOP Partner through 2024.

The Olympic Games offer an unparalleled global platform to showcase what Intel technology can do to transform the future of sports. The first Olympic Games activation will take place at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, in South Korea, in February 2018, where Intel technology will provide real-time virtual reality viewing of the Olympic Winter Games, according to the partnership.

Working with the IOC, Intel’s contributions to the Olympic Movement will include technology developments that will be rolled out as the multiyear partnership evolves.

Some examples are Intel’s technological and content support for Olympic Broadcasting Services’ host broadcaster operations, as well as for the Olympic Channel, the multi-platform destination where fans can discover, engage and share in the power of sport and the excitement of the Olympic Games all year round.

Intel’s 5G platforms will be used at the Olympic Games to demonstrate how 5G will transform communications over the next decade. Starting in 2018, Intel will partner on what is expected to be the first 5G showcase, setting the stage for the global deployment of 5G.

Intel True VR will offer the first live virtual reality broadcast of the Olympic Winter Games, providing fans the opportunity for a more immersive experience from their own homes.

Intel drone light show technology will create never-seen-before images in the sky, while Intel 360 replay technology will allow fans to experience memorable Olympic moments from every angle at the Olympic venues. In the future, TV viewers at home will be able to experience what it is like to be at the Olympic Games with a front-row seat, or choose from many different viewing points in the Olympic venues.

As a Worldwide TOP Partner, Intel will support the National Olympic Committees and their teams around the world, as well as the IOC and the Organizers of the Olympic Games. Intel’s global activation rights will include the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and the Olympic Games in 2024 in a city yet to be selected.

Realtime news

  • Compal evaluating partnership with LeEco

    IT + CE | 10h 6min ago

  • Qisda pushing to adopt more robotic arms at Taiwan plants

    IT + CE | 10h 29min ago

  • Foxconn announces US investment project

    IT + CE | 10h 31min ago

  • FPCB firm Flexium to see July revenues rise substantially

    Bits + chips | 10h 37min ago

  • Taiwan May unemployment rate down, says DGBAS

    Bits + chips | 10h 39min ago

  • Samsung mass producing Exynos-branded IoT solution

    Bits + chips | 10h 40min ago

  • Faraday MFP ASIC shipments rise at CAGR of 38%

    Bits + chips | 11h 33min ago

  • Xiaomi sampling in-house developed Surge S2 chips, says report

    Bits + chips | 11h 35min ago

  • Aspeed enjoys brisk BMC chip orders

    Bits + chips | 11h 37min ago

  • IC distributor Edom to post double-digit revenue growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 11h 42min ago

  • Huawei, Vivo and Oppo likely to ship lower-than-expected smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 11h 44min ago

  • IntelliEPI expects to post sequential revenue growth through 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 45min ago

  • Qisda has high hopes for enterprise and industrial robots

    Before Going to Press | 12h 6min ago

  • Taiwan May unemployment rate down, says DGBAS

    Before Going to Press | 12h 32min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link