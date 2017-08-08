NVM IP provider eMemory posts record July revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) IP provider eMemory Technology saw its July revenues climb to a record high of NT$291 million (US$9.63 million). The revenues were 32% higher than the same period in 2016.

eMemory's cumulative 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$960.96 million, rising 17.1% on year.

Taiwan-based eMemory's IPs have been adopted by Dialog, and cut into the supply chain of Apple, according to industry sources. With chip suppliers for the upcoming iPhones stepping up their pace of orders, eMemory is expected to post impressive revenue results for the second half of 2017, said the sources.

Market watchers expect eMemory to generate record high revenues in the third quarter of 2017.