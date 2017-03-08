Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 01:10 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
23°C
eMemory NeoFuse IP implemented for OLED applications
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Taiwan-based eMemory Technology's NeoFuse IP has been implemented in high-voltage (HV) platforms across all process nodes from 0.11-micron to 40nm by six leading foundries responding to the rising demand for OLED display applications, according to the embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) IP provider.

OLED display drivers are one of the fastest growing HV process market segments, said eMemory, adding that it provides customers with a full range of NVM IP solutions to enhance product competitiveness.

eMemory's NeoFuse has proven its superiority with wide range operation, good reliability, flexible usage, and high security across process platforms, the company claimed. The specification advantages that NeoFuse IP successfully demonstrated in 40nm HV process platforms have been carried over to the derivative HV process platform with 8V medium-voltage (MV) devices for OLED applications. eMemory's NeoFuse IP has a wide operating voltage of 2.3V to 4.5V in order to facilitate early readiness for data setting and trimming and so can save power and make product design more flexible.

In addition, eMemory's NVM IP solutions for display driver IC and touch with display driver IC (TDDI) solutions have been well adopted by foundries all over the world, the company said. The total number of new tape outs by the end of 2016 was over 460, and wafer shipments exceeded seven million 8-inch equivalent units.

Realtime news

  • ChipMOS profits hike in 4Q16

    Bits + chips | 2h 29min ago

  • Nvidia announces Jetson TX2 for IoT applications

    IT + CE | 2h 35min ago

  • VIS February revenues fall to 14-month low

    Bits + chips | 2h 37min ago

  • Chunghwa Picture Tubes ships 29.01 million small- to medium-size panels in February

    Displays | 2h 38min ago

  • Nanya raises capex for 2017

    Bits + chips | 2h 40min ago

  • ShunSin posts EPS of NT$9.12 for 2016

    Bits + chips | 2h 42min ago

  • China market: PV module prices higher than international levels

    Before Going to Press | 2h 54min ago

  • Digitimes Research: At least 41 million QD TV panels to ship in 2020

    Before Going to Press | 2h 57min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile posts January-February net EPS of NT$0.98

    Before Going to Press | 2h 58min ago

  • Sinbon Electronics nets NT$5.15 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 1min ago

  • Gemtek Technology sees increased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 3h 3min ago

  • Young Optics sees increased February revenues

    Before Going to Press | 3h 4min ago

  • Qisda to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.32

    Before Going to Press | 3h 8min ago

  • Seagate Technology focuses HDD R&D on SMR, TDMR, HAMR, says senior VP

    Before Going to Press | 3h 8min ago

  • AcBel Polytech nets NT$1.01 per share for 2016

    Before Going to Press | 3h 11min ago

  • Delta Electronics February revenues up

    Before Going to Press | 3h 11min ago

  • UDE to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.60

    Before Going to Press | 3h 12min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Abon Touch
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link