eMemory NeoFuse IP implemented for OLED applications

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 March 2017]

Taiwan-based eMemory Technology's NeoFuse IP has been implemented in high-voltage (HV) platforms across all process nodes from 0.11-micron to 40nm by six leading foundries responding to the rising demand for OLED display applications, according to the embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) IP provider.

OLED display drivers are one of the fastest growing HV process market segments, said eMemory, adding that it provides customers with a full range of NVM IP solutions to enhance product competitiveness.

eMemory's NeoFuse has proven its superiority with wide range operation, good reliability, flexible usage, and high security across process platforms, the company claimed. The specification advantages that NeoFuse IP successfully demonstrated in 40nm HV process platforms have been carried over to the derivative HV process platform with 8V medium-voltage (MV) devices for OLED applications. eMemory's NeoFuse IP has a wide operating voltage of 2.3V to 4.5V in order to facilitate early readiness for data setting and trimming and so can save power and make product design more flexible.

In addition, eMemory's NVM IP solutions for display driver IC and touch with display driver IC (TDDI) solutions have been well adopted by foundries all over the world, the company said. The total number of new tape outs by the end of 2016 was over 460, and wafer shipments exceeded seven million 8-inch equivalent units.