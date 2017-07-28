eMemory announces validation of on-chip security IP on UMC advanced nodes

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 28 July 2017]

Taiwan-based eMemory has verified its latest on-chip security IP on several of UMC's advanced nodes, according to the embedded NVM IP provider. The IP, based on unique IC biometrics, can enable a wide range of in-field security applications and be tailored for hardware protection within IoT and data centers.

In collaboration with UMC, eMemory's NeoPUF IP has been taped out on the foundry's 28nm HPC+ technology platform. In addition, it has been verified on UMC's 55nm ULP platform, while verification on UMC's 55nm ULP eFlash platform is expected to be completed soon, according to eMemory.

As IC security has become immensely important, silicon PUF (Physical Unclonable Functions) is increasingly used in security applications. During the IC manufacturing process, variability occurs and creates physical differences among ICs, which become the so-called silicon fingerprint of ICs.

The silicon fingerprint is an unclonable identifier of individual ICs and can be used as a root of trust. An embedded NeoPUF scheme can secure the chip and IoT objects from the first point of the manufacturing process to their implementation and long-term operation, eMemory indicated.

eMemory's NeoPUF technology is derived from the standard CMOS logic process and does not require costly error correction measures. It can be used to facilitate various security functionalities in the field, including authentication, encryption, and secure key generation.

The joint efforts between eMemory and UMC will enable the deployment of NeoPUF on UMC platforms, allowing customers to add security features to products tailored to the booming IoT market, eMemory noted.

"eMemory's NeoPUF IP is a welcome resource for our foundry customers wishing to customize their ICs to serve IoT and other security markets," said TH Lin, division director of IP development & design support at UMC. "We are pleased at the results of this IP collaboration for our 28nm HPC+, 55nm ULP, and 55nm ULP eFlash technology platforms, as these processes are specifically engineered to address the performance and ultra-low power requirements of IoT applications."

PUF-based schemes have long been used at government and military information centers that necessitate the most stringent degree of security requirements. It is now increasingly used in other applications including IoT and data centers. eMemory indicated its NeoPUF is able to fix major problems of conventional PUF solutions such as the high costs of complicated error correction codes (ECC). Its PUF responses have been reliably tested and the performance remains robust in temperatures ranging from minus 40- to more than 125-degree Celcius

In addition, NeoPUF is able to extract random seed of up to 1024Kb, eMemory said. Users are provided the desired flexibility to choose their own key-generation approaches.