NVM IP provider eMemory obtains orders from major fingerprint sensor suppliers
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 February 2017]

Demand for fingerprint-recognition ICs, power management chips and touch with display driver IC (TDDI) solutions is set to be brisk in 2017, according to Charles Hsu, chairman for embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) IP provider eMemory Technology. The company is looking to enjoy sequential revenue growth through the fourth quarter of 2017, said Hsu.

LCD driver ICs and power management ICs were the largest markets of eMemory accounting for 38% and 32%, respectively, of the company's total revenues in 2016. The NVM IP provider is looking to expand its presence in other markets, such as those for fingerprint sensors and TDDI chips, in 2017, Hsu indicated.

In particular, with a pull-in of orders from major fingerprint sensor suppliers, royalties coming from the orders are set to make a positive contribution to eMemory's 2017 revenues, Hsu noted. Sales generated from the fingerprint sensor market have accounted for 7% of company revenues in the first quarter of 2017, compared with only 3% a year ago.

Taiwan-based eMemory has reportedly secured orders for fingerprint sensors from Fingerprint Cards (FPC), Goodix Technology and Egis Technology (Egistec), which contract 8-inch foundries to fabricate their products.

In addition, Hsu disclosed eMemory's IPs have been involved in the production of 14/16nm, 28nm and 40nm chips. The company also announced the availability of technology qualified for 10nm and 7nm processes.

eMemory chairman

Charles Hsu, chairman for eMemory
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, February 2017

