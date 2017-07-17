eMemory signs 2-year NVM IP cooperation contract with SK Hynix

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 July 2017]

Taiwan-based embedded NVM IP provider eMemory Technology has signed a two-year cooperation contract with SK Hynix for providing technology support to the Korea-based electronics firm to develop its wafer foundry business, according to industry sources.

SK Hynix opened its wholly-owned foundry subsidiary SK Hynix System IC recently, aiming to strengthen its capacity for system-on-chips designed to offer IC foundry services for fabless IC design houses.

Under the contract, eMemory will provide related eNVM IP products with SK Hynix, enabling the system IC subsidiary to fabricate driver ICs, power management (PWM) ICs and CMOS sensor products on 8-inch wafers for its clients initially, the sources indicated.

eMemory will receive revenues of NT$180 million (US$5.928 million) from SK Hynix in two years for its technology support, noted the sources.

eMemory's OTP (one-time programmable) and MTP (multiple-time programmable) eNVM IP products have been adopted by a number of foundry houses, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), United Microelectronics (UMC), Globalfoundries, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), for production of a wide range of IC products, including LCD driver ICs and PWM ICs

Photo: Micheal Lee, Digitimes, July 2017