AMD ramping shipments of Ryzen 7, Ryzen 5 CPUs

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Demand for AMD's Ryzen 7- and Ryzen 5-series CPU products has continued rising, which may allow the chipmaker to narrow its losses to below US$50 million for the second quarter of 2017. With Intel also rumored to pay licensing fees to AMD for its GPUs, some market watchers believe AMD may turn profitable in the second quarter or in the third.

Although AMD still saw losses in the first quarter, the company’s revenues are expected to grow 17% sequentially in the second quarter.

Starting July, AMD will launch its new Vega-based GPUs as well as its top-end 16-core Ryzen processors, X399 chipsets and entry-level Ryzen 3 series processors and these new products are expected to increase AMD’s performance in the third quarter.

AMD’s Naples-based server processors are expected to arrive at the market prior to the end of June and the products are expected to start contributing revenues in the third quarter. Although AMD may still see some difficulties catching up with Intel in the server market, some vendors believe Intel is likely to lower its CPU prices in order to defend its market share.

AMD’s CEO Lisa Su is also expected to participate in Computex 2017 to talk about the company’s latest products and strategies for the second half, while Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang will also provide a keynote during the show to talk about Nvidia’s latest development progress on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Intel is also expected to unveil its top-end Basin Falls platform consisting of Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X processors and X299 chipsets, targeting gaming, virtual reality (VR) and overclock markets, at Computex 2017 with official releases at the end of June. The launch of Intel’s 14nm Coffee Lake platform has also been shifted forward to late August from January 2018 to counter AMD’s rapid advances.