Looking to expand presence in PC market: Q&A with AMD CEO Lisa Su

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

AMD has been aggressively looking to expand its presence in the PC market. It has released its new Ryzen series processors and its Vega series GPUs are expected to be launched soon.

Digitimes recently had a chance to sit down with AMD CEO Lisa Su to talk about AMD's current status and future plans.

Q: Motherboard players are optimistic about Ryzen's performance and expect AMD's desktop CPU market share to have a chance to return to 20% by the end of 2017 for worldwide and 30% for China. Can AMD meet its partners' expectation?

A: AMD's goal has always been to develop and release high performance PC platforms and products. I am very optimistic about Ryzen's overall computing performance and its sales, and believe Ryzen will help increase AMD's share in the worldwide desktop CPU market and the growth in China will be even stronger thanks to the country's large PC DIY user base and ecosystem.

We currently are not able to provide further detail on what strategies AMD will adopt to expand its market share or any estimates on the increases, but we are confident about Ryzen's sales for sure.

Q: In addition to hardware income, what is the company's status on patent licensing?

A: AMD's operation focus has always been placed on products, but the company has also been looking to further increase its income via patent and technology licensing. AMD currently owns over 10,000 patents.

In April 2016, AMD reached an agreement with China-based Tianjin Haiguang Advanced Technology Investment to license its x86 processor patents to their joint venture, and server chips made by the joint venture are only available in China. This is one of the licensing methods that AMD has done and AMD will continue to seek more opportunities to license its processor and GPU patents; however new and innovative products and technology will remain the key focuses.

AMD will talk more about its latest performance and future outlook at its Financial Analyst Day in May. Currently AMD is seeing its financial status improving and is working to return to profitable in 2017.

Q: What is AMD's plan for artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous driving applications?

A: AI is an important market for AMD. In addition to processors and GPUs, technologies for FPGAs and ASICs are also related to AI development and AMD will continue to push into the emerging industry.

For the AI and machine learning markets, AMD has Radeon Instinct with AMD's in-house developed MIOpen and ROCm to accelerate the development of machine intelligence. AMD is well-versed in both GPU and x86 processor technologies. This advantage not only is able to satisfy datacenter's diverse demands; it can also assist machine intelligence's diverse development. AMD is also pushing to find the most efficient connection between CPUs and GPUs to satisfy AI applications' demands.

Autonomous driving is also an exciting emerging market. AMD believes GPU computing will act as a key role in the market and therefore has cooperated with several clients over related development. AMD's investment in the application will continue to increase and related ecosystem has also been expanding.

Q: What is the status of AMD's partnerships with upstream wafer foundries?

A: AMD's partners with wafer foundries are an important factor on AMD's plan. Over the past one and a half year, I have been very pleased with our partnerships with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) over a 16nm manufacturing process and with GlobalFoundries for a 14nm process. The productions have been stable with very high yield rates.

The two foundry houses will continue to be major partners of AMD. We are planning to advance directly to a 7nm process for new products and skip the 10nm node, and for this AMD will work with multiple foundries.

Q: Ryzen 7's launch reportedly has created shortages on related motherboards. What is AMD's plan on easing the shortages?

A: The shortages are seen in some regional markets and the problem is more serious with high-end models. Currently, all our motherboard partners have increased their supply in order to satisfy demand. Since motherboard products are mostly shipped via marine transportation, we believe both CPU and motherboard shortages will be eased in the next couple of weeks.

Since the Ryzen 5 is scheduled to be released on April 11 and the Ryzen 3 in the second half of 2017, AMD believes demand for new CPUs and motherboards will rise again in the near future and AMD will work closely with its motherboard partners to expand supply to satisfy demand.

Q: What are AMD's plans on its next-generation Naples server processors that are scheduled to be released in the second quarter of 2017?

A: AMD's Opteron server processors once acquired 25% share in the datacenter market, but now AMD only has less than 1% share in the sector. However, Naples-based processors will arrive tat the market soon and because of much improved performance, they will be able to satisfy enterprises' demand for virtualization environment, Big Data analytics and heavy workload, giving AMD to a good chance of expanding its market share.

In addition to server processors, AMD's GPUs have also been adopted in cloud computing and datacenter applications. AMD announced a partnership with China-based Alibaba Cloud in October 2016 to use its Radeon Pro GPU technologies in Alibaba Cloud's datacenters. AMD has also been expanding its partnerships with cloud computing service providers worldwide and offering solutions that combine server CPUs with GPUs to satisfy client's various needs.

AMD CEO Lisa Su

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, April 2017