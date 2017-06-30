Taipei, Saturday, July 1, 2017 04:51 (GMT+8)
AMD launches Ryzen PRO desktop processors for professional-grade performance
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 30 June 2017]

Following the global launch of its new EPYC family of server processors, AMD has added another tier to its enterprise CPU portfolio with the introduction of AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors. Designed to meet demands of today’s compute-intensive workplace, Ryzen PRO desktop processors will bring reliability, security, and performance to enterprise desktops worldwide.

The Zen core in every Ryzen PRO processor provides up to 52% improvement in compute capability over the previous generation, and the Ryzen 7 PRO 1700 offers up to 62% more multi-threaded performance than select competing solutions.

Targeted for enterprise and public sector implementations, Ryzen PRO processors offer high-level security support, providing hardware-based cryptographic and security technologies to help protect against an ever-growing number of threats. Security standards like secure boot, firmware Trust Platform Module (FTPM), AES, and Windows 10 Enterprise security features are fully supported across the entire Ryzen PRO processor family.

Ryzen PRO processors provide commercial-grade quality and reliability to help ensure platform longevity for future-ready computing. Open-standard DASH manageability allows for CPU-agnostic administration and helps ensure businesses avoid getting locked into proprietary solutions.

The world’s major suppliers of commercial client desktops are expected to provide Ryzen PRO-based PCs to businesses worldwide in the second half of 2017. Ryzen PRO mobile is scheduled for the first half of 2018.

AMD Ryzen PRO processor product specifications

Product line

Model

Cores

Threads

Boost clock

Base clock

TDP

Ryzen 7 PRO

1700X

8

16

3.8GHz

3.4GHz

95W

Ryzen 7 PRO

1700

8

16

3.7GHz

3.0GHz

65W

Ryzen 5 PRO

1600

6

12

3.6GHz

3.2GHz

65W

Ryzen 5 PRO

1500

4

8

3.7GHz

3.5GHz

65W

Ryzen 3 PRO

1300

4

4

3.7GHz

3.5GHz

65W

Ryzen 3 PRO

1200

4

4

3.4GHz

3.1GHz

65W

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors

AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors
Photo: Company

