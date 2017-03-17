AMD to launch Ryzen 5-series CPUs in April

Having just released its Ryzen 7 processors, AMD is planning to launch Ryzen 5 desktop-use CPUs on April 11, including 6-core 12-threads 1600X and 1600 and quad-core 8-threads 1500X and 1400 for sale at US$249, US$219, US$189 and US$169 respectively, disclosed company CEO Lisa Su at a technology summit in Beijing March 16.
Taiwan-based motherboard players indicated that Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 are price competitive compared with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 and Intel may lower prices in response.
AMD has also cooperated with China-based e-commerce platform T-Mall to sell the processors in China. Motherboard players have also recently begun shipping products using AMD's X370, B350 and A320 chipsets.
|
AMD Ryzen 5 series: Specifications
|
CPU Model
|
Cores
|
Threads
|
Base clock
|
Boost clock
|
Cooler
|
TDP
|
Price
|
Ryzen 5 1600X
|
6
|
12
|
3.6GHz
|
4.0GHz
|
N/A
|
95W
|
US$249
|
Ryzen 5 1600
|
6
|
12
|
3.2GHz
|
3.6GHz
|
Wraith Spire
|
65W
|
US$219
|
Ryzen 5 1500X
|
4
|
8
|
3.5GHz
|
3.7GHz
|
Wraith Spire
|
65W
|
US$189
|
Ryzen 5 1400
|
4
|
8
|
3.2GHz
|
3.4GHz
|
Wraith Stealth
|
65W
|
US$169
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017
AMD to launch Ryzne 5 processors in April
Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes file photo