AMD to launch Ryzen 5-series CPUs in April
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Having just released its Ryzen 7 processors, AMD is planning to launch Ryzen 5 desktop-use CPUs on April 11, including 6-core 12-threads 1600X and 1600 and quad-core 8-threads 1500X and 1400 for sale at US$249, US$219, US$189 and US$169 respectively, disclosed company CEO Lisa Su at a technology summit in Beijing March 16.

Taiwan-based motherboard players indicated that Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 are price competitive compared with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 and Intel may lower prices in response.

AMD has also cooperated with China-based e-commerce platform T-Mall to sell the processors in China. Motherboard players have also recently begun shipping products using AMD's X370, B350 and A320 chipsets.

AMD Ryzen 5 series: Specifications

CPU Model

Cores

Threads

Base clock

Boost clock

Cooler

TDP

Price

Ryzen 5 1600X

6

12

3.6GHz

4.0GHz

N/A

95W

US$249

Ryzen 5 1600

6

12

3.2GHz

3.6GHz

Wraith Spire

65W

US$219

Ryzen 5 1500X

4

8

3.5GHz

3.7GHz

Wraith Spire

65W

US$189

Ryzen 5 1400

4

8

3.2GHz

3.4GHz

Wraith Stealth

65W

US$169

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

