AMD to launch Ryzen 5-series CPUs in April

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Having just released its Ryzen 7 processors, AMD is planning to launch Ryzen 5 desktop-use CPUs on April 11, including 6-core 12-threads 1600X and 1600 and quad-core 8-threads 1500X and 1400 for sale at US$249, US$219, US$189 and US$169 respectively, disclosed company CEO Lisa Su at a technology summit in Beijing March 16.

Taiwan-based motherboard players indicated that Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 are price competitive compared with Intel Core i5 and Core i7 and Intel may lower prices in response.

AMD has also cooperated with China-based e-commerce platform T-Mall to sell the processors in China. Motherboard players have also recently begun shipping products using AMD's X370, B350 and A320 chipsets.

AMD Ryzen 5 series: Specifications CPU Model Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock Cooler TDP Price Ryzen 5 1600X 6 12 3.6GHz 4.0GHz N/A 95W US$249 Ryzen 5 1600 6 12 3.2GHz 3.6GHz Wraith Spire 65W US$219 Ryzen 5 1500X 4 8 3.5GHz 3.7GHz Wraith Spire 65W US$189 Ryzen 5 1400 4 8 3.2GHz 3.4GHz Wraith Stealth 65W US$169

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

AMD to launch Ryzne 5 processors in April

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes file photo